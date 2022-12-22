Ekiti Deputy Gov Canvasses Support, Respect for Monarchs

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State ,Chief Mrs Christianah Monisade Afuye, has urged Ekiti residents to respect and support the members of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, for the task of building a strong and secured Ekiti to be attainable.

Specifically, Mrs Afuye urged Ikere indigenes to back the current Ogoga, Oba Adejimi Adu- Alagbado, to sustain the spate of development ushered- in by the Oba, describing the monarch as a blessing to the town in all respects.

The Ekiti’s number two citizen, said this in Ikere Ekiti, yestderday during a Christmas Carol organised by Oba Adu -Alagbado, and attended by the leadership of the Christians’ Association of Nigeria(CAN), Ikere Local Government chapter.

Addressing the gathering attended by members of Ogoga-in-Council, CAN members, community leaders and youths, the deputy governor, in a statement by her Special Assistant (Media),Victor Ogunje, advised that only peace and stability, and not insurrection, could sustain the faster pace of development being experienced in Ikere currently.

Commending the monarch for convening the get-together to mark yuletide, Mrs afuye, described Christmas as a time of peace and joy, and that such should reflect in the lives of the people by being their brother’s keepers at this season.

The deputy governor urged Ikere people to continue to support Oba Adu- Alagbado, saying his reign has brought tremendous development to Ikere kingdom.

“You could all attest to the fact that Oba Adejimi Adu -Alagbado has been a blessing to Ikere Ekiti. It was during his time that we have a university, it was during his time that a female Deputy Governor emerged from this town.

“Let us all cooperate with Kabiyesi and sustain the unity of purpose amongst us. There is nothing to profit from internal bickerings and unrest.

“But with unity of purpose, we will go a mileage because our Kabiyesi had demonstrated leadership and commitment to make this town a model to others.

“The development, stability and unity of this town must be paramount to all of us. It is also applicable to other towns. That is the only way that we can progress and build a society we can all be proud of”.

Addressing the gathering, Oba Adu-Alagbado, commended the chiefs, religious leaders, youth groups and community leaders for standing by him to attract development to Ikere.

He particularly expressed elation over the religious tolerant being experienced in the town, saying this has helped in bolstering the bond of unity among residents.

He said his mission and vision on the throne is to build Ikere into a community that will be a model and beacon to others in.all spheres , urging his subjects to back him up for the dream to be realisable.

The monarch added that the annual Carol Service was conceptualised to glorify God and bring his people together to offer prayer supplications for what he has done and what is expected in the new year.

“Let me thank all of you for being supportive. You are all wonderful, because it is your prayers that sustain us this far. But there are a lot more to be done. I need you to back me to be able to bring more development.

“I know that we have been seeing the hands of God in Ikere Ekiti, but we need it more and unity of purpose will help in bringing more dividends to our doorsteps”.

While also speaking at the 2022 edition of the Ekiti State Children’s Party, Mrs Afuye applauded Governor Oyebanji on his resolve to sustain the war against all forms of molestations against children in the state.

Addressing journalists after the event, held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion and organised by the Governor’s wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, the Deputy Governor assured Ekiti residents that the current government won’t treat any issue that can promote the rights of children and youth with levity to safeguard the future of the state.

“We appreciate your Excellency for deeming it fit to organise this despite the paucity of funds in the system, bearing in mind that these little children are our pride and future leaders.

“I salute her Excellency and our Governor for placing high priority on the protection of our children, by showing strong commitment to sustain the fight against all forms of molestations against them in our dear state.