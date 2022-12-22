DAAYTA Holds Final Pitch April 2023, Calls for Application

Emma Okonji

ARM in partnership with TechnoVision (TVC) has announced that the 2023 edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) finalists pitch event will be held virtually on April 14th, 2023.

The notice officially opens up the call for applications for DAAYTA 2023 as ARM seeks the brightest and most innovative start-up business ideas in Nigeria to participate in this edition.

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) programme is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by ARM in honour of its founding CEO, Deji Alli. The goal of the award is to provide support to young entrepreneurs who have smart and innovative ideas that make a significant positive impact on the lives of the people and communities around them. The initiative is in line with the firm’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the aim of building a generation of change leaders, working together to build a better future.

DAAYTA 2023 focuses on identifying start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer.