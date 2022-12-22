  • Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

DAAYTA Holds Final Pitch April 2023, Calls for Application

Business | 27 mins ago

Emma Okonji

ARM in partnership with TechnoVision (TVC) has announced that the 2023 edition of the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) finalists pitch event will be held virtually on April 14th, 2023.  

The notice officially opens up the call for applications for DAAYTA 2023 as ARM seeks the brightest and most innovative start-up business ideas in Nigeria to participate in this edition.  

The Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) programme is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by ARM in honour of its founding CEO, Deji Alli. The goal of the award is to provide support to young entrepreneurs who have smart and innovative ideas that make a significant positive impact on the lives of the people and communities around them. The initiative is in line with the firm’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with the aim of building a generation of change leaders, working together to build a better future.

DAAYTA 2023 focuses on identifying start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.