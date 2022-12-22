Campaign Tragedy: Omo-Agege, Delta APC  Mourns  Victims Boat Accident

Delta PDP consoles APC family

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Deputy President of the Senate and Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has suspended campaigns following a boat accident involving party members and loyalists.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while returning from Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local government area of the state after the APC campaign rally in the Ijaw community.

It was gathered that a commercial boat traveling in opposite direction rammed into the boat conveying the APC supporters and members with two persons losing their lives while three were declared missing. Seven others injured and were receiving treatment.

According to a statement signed by Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Council, Ima Niboro, “Deputy Senate President, and Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Delta APC Campaign Council, have received with shock and grief, news of the boat accident involving loyal party members and supporters, as they returned from our rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South West Local Government Area, yesterday, 20th December, 2022.

“We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning,” he said.

Niboro disclosed that the council is currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing victims and are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.

In honour of the dead, missing and injured, he said the council had decided to indefinitely suspend all further campaigns, adding that it will advise on next steps in the coming days and weeks.

“Once again, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and pray that the Almighty comforts and gives them fortitude in these trying times,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with APC and Omo-Agege over the accident.

The State Publicity Secretary of PDP and Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Delta State Campaign council,Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement said that party was saddened by the boat Mishap which led to death of some APC members.

“Delta PDP is shocked and deeply saddened at the reports of a fatal boat mishap at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, involving supporters of the Delta State APC, which has claimed the lives of two supporters, with some others, either missing or hospitalized, as a result of serious injuries sustained in the aftermath of the accident.

“We commiserate with the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the entire APC family in the State, and most especially the families of those whose lives were lost and those receiving treatment from injuries, sustained during the mishap, which occurred as they returned from the APC rally in Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area, on Tuesday, 20th December, 2022.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, even as we pray that the search for the missing persons by the authorities, will yield positive results and they would soon be reunited with their friends, families, and loved ones”, he said.

Osuoza added: “Every Delta life matter to us and the loss or misadventure of any Deltan, irrespective of political, cultural, and other diverse considerations, is our collective loss.

“We pray the good Lord grants the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear their losses while we are still trusting and believing that God Almighty will cause his light to shine and illuminate the way for the success of the search and rescue,” he added.