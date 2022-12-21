Truck Driver Kills Tricycle Operator in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Fears have gripped traders at the popular Itam International Market in Itu Local Government Area, the Akwa Ibom State capital, over the killing of a tricycle operator by an alleged northern truck driver.



Following the development, the market was temporarily closed to prevent likely invasion by hoodlums, who could capitalise on the tension-soak environment to loot or embark on reprisal over the incident which happened last Sunday.



Heated argument was said to have ensured between the Hausa man who drove a truck loaded with goods and the tricycle rider over obstruction of the major access road into the market.



There was a traffic-jam on the road as the truck driver was trying to negotiate space to park for easy off-loading of the rice and other goods meant for the yuletide season, but was obstructed by the tricycle operator and tables used by traders to display their wares.



Angered by the action of the tricycle operator not to leave the road, the Hausa truck driver was said to have emerged from his truck with a machete with which he allegedly used to cause severe cut on the head of the tricycle driver who later died before reaching the hospital.



An eye witness, Akan Bassey, told journalists that the incident happened at about 7 p.m. and lasted for about an hour before police operatives arrived at the scene to restore peace.

He said: “The truck driver was angry because of the refusal of the tricycle operator and business owners to clear their wares on the road for the truck to be properly parked to be off-loaded.

“When he alighted from the truck to try to clear the road, he met a stiff resistance, and he brought out his machete and in the process, cut the tricycle man on the head.”

The confusion generated at the scene reportedly led to early looting of the rice and torching of the truck by hoodlums, leaving dozens of other victims injured, while the truck driver escaped.

The market was temporary shut down while security operatives drafted from the nearby Itam Divisional Police Station were there to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, fire fighters from the state Fire Service were able to contain the inferno and saved the truck from being completely burnt.

Worried by the tension mounted, the leader of the Hausa/Fulani community in the state, Alhaji Alhassan Sadauki, has sued for peace, appealing to the law enforcement agencies to be pro-active and diligent in containing the crisis from snowballing into a full-scale ethnic war.

Sadauki, who led a delegation of the Hausa/Fulani community leaders to a truce meeting with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Itam, said: “We are appealing for calm, as we urge security operatives to be diligent in their investigations.”