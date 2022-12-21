Traditional Tittle Impersonation: Kogi Magistrate Court Adjourns Case till Jan 9





Ibrahim Oyewale,

A magistrate court sitting in Lokoja has adjourned the case involving the Impersonation of Ebiya Traditional stool in Ajaokuta Local Government Area till January 9, 2023 for hearing.

A Senior Magistrate, Mr. Abdul H. Memunat, adjourned the case having listened to both prosecution and defence counsels’ arguments on the amendment of charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, G.O Yekoko, told the court that the defence was filed yesterday’s morning with amended charge and wanted the case for hearing.

In his response, the Defence Counsel, H.O Abbas, objected and made oral application for adjournment, stressing that the defence would not be able to take the amended charge.

Abbas explained that section 36(6) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria covered the defendant to enable him prepare his defence.

He, therefore, made oral application under section and 36(6)(b) and 348 (2) of Kogi State Criminal Justice Administration for adjournment for defence to prepare.

The court, however, graciously granted his prayer and adjourned till January 9, 2023 for hearing.

An elder Statesman, Mr. Haruna Ahmed Osike, had dragged one Momhjimoh Mamudu Akaba for alleged impersonation as the traditional ruler of Ebiya while the stool is vacant.

In a 7-paragraph affidavit, Osike pointed out that Akaba had deposed to an affidavit where he described himself as His Royal Highness Hibiya Hibiya.

He explained that the aforesaid HRH has deposed to an affidavit as the next king before an Area Court Grade II Biya in ALGA of Kogi State March 12, 2021.

Osike noted that as an indigene of Hibiya, he was conversant with any development related to the traditional ruler’s iHibiyaya.

He averred that to the best of his knowledge the stool of Idu of Ebiyl remained vacant.