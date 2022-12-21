Star War at Onikan as Seyi Akinwunmi Marks 60th Birthday

The hitherto serene waterfront Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan will figuratively get agog as fairy tale team of the last NPFL Season, Remo Stars of Ikenne take on one of Nigeria’s legacy football clubs, the Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

The two ‘Stars’ teams go head-on collision in honour of the immediate past senior vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi who is celebrating his 60th birthday.

For both Remo Stars and Shooting Stars, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena evokes fine memories. It was at the stadium that Remo Stars began their adventures into what turned out to be their best season ever, finishing third on the log of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

They began the season with a 3-0 away win against Lagos MFM at the Onikan stadium. They are back at the arena to face their regional rivals, Shooting Stars who on the same turf recently got their highest ever cash prize in an invitational four- legacy clubs’ tournament.

Their cash prize of N100 million easily stand out as the biggest ever, ahead of their clash at 4pm this evening, Seyi Akinwunmi, an apostle of youth development, has his birthday celebration kicking off at 10am with “let the children play” programme.

According to him, the young children alone will play football among themselves including small sided games and have breakfast.

After the star match of the day featuring clubs with the nomenclature ‘Stars’, scholarship awards will be announced to some youths.

The Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Mini-Tournament (SACMT) is an annual football event that brings people together in a convivial atmosphere to enjoy the round leather game whilst raising funds for the education and care of indigent children in the society.

In the past, the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation (SACF) has over the past eight years enabled over 40 children (aged 12-15 years) to remain in school by supporting their education and related needs, while also through their local FA’s highlight and nurture their football skills.

The foundation supported the education of more than 200 indigent but intelligent children in collaboration with Courage Education Foundation (CEF) which was also conceived and co-founded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago.