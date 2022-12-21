Rivers Hospital Turns down Service for Patients over Health Insurance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at a prominent private health facility, ‘Save a Life Mission Hospital’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as the management of the hospital withdrew its services to patients under the Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of ‘AXA Mansard’, an insurance company.

The patients in their numbers lamented that they have been denied of medical services, expressed sadness that they are now victims in the misunderstanding that ensued between the health insurance service provider and the hospital.

They further lamented that the development could affect their health status badly.

Reacting to the incident, the Managing Director of Save a Life Mission Hospital, Dr. Richard Okoye, explained that the patients have enjoyed quality medical care from the facility for the past four years, despite nonchalant attitude of the health provider to adhere to standard of the hospital.

Dr. Okoye disclosed that the hospital management had written to the AXA Mansard on the intention to review its extant agreement based on prevailing economic realities, with no response to the two weeks’ notice.

He explained: “We gave them about two weeks to respond to the letter. But they didn’t respond not even a phone call and acknowledge that they got our letter because this is an institution.

“The incident actually happened that some people came desiring to have healthcare, but we said we are withdrawing our services from Axa Mansard. Whatever happened today happened because we desire to be there for our patients but the fact is that fundamental thing that hospital should take responsibility.

“We told those patients that we are no longer delivering any service to HMO under AXA Mansard.

“But the issue here happen that we have an underlying, a concern with respect to the healthcare delivery by the Axa Mansard HMO in our relationship with them.”

He explained that despite the harsh economic situation, the tariffs of Axa Mansard and other HMO’s had remained, pointing out that it was not sustainable.

“The drugs and everything is also going up, and all the form of logistics. But some of the healthcare insurance bills are still standing as of 2018. This has been the reason why most hospitals can’t sustain what they are doing by reason of the quality healthcare delivery.

“It becomes something of a concern to Save a Life Mission Hospital having been on the aspiration to improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the part of the world,” he said.

Asked why the patients were not informed of the development before now, Dr. Okoye said it was the duty of the firm to reach out to their patients since they have a portal.

The MD noted that health insurance was a driver of healthcare delivery across the globe, he described it as a wonderful design in Europe and America, but regretted that the situation was different in Nigeria.

He, however, advised healthcare insurance service providers to always reach an understanding with hospitals they have partnership with for the sake of quality healthcare delivery.

When contacted the Regional Manager, AXA Mansard, Dr. Chinedu Okorie, on phone, he picked and said he cannot speak at the moment but on a scheduled interview.