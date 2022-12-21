  • Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

Qatar 2022 Fallout: Adidas Runs out of Messi’s Argentina Shirts

Sport | 10 hours ago

Adidas have run out of Lionel Messi shirts in Argentina colours following the incredible World Cup triumph over France.

Messi’s popularity is at an all-time high having spearheaded a thrilling victory in Qatar, scoring twice during the game and notching a penalty in the shootout – receiving a hero’s welcome when he returned home. 

It was pure ecstasy for Messi and his supporters, with the 35-year-old adding the one trophy to his cabinet that had eluded him. 

Even before the World Cup final, it was incredibly difficult for fans to purchase official Messi shirts. 

The Adidas website showed up as ‘sold out’, while other resale sites such as Amazon were also out of stock. 

Adidas plan on cashing in on the success and added: ‘Since their history-making win we have produced a range of immediately available celebratory apparel and we will also create a brand new version of their iconic jersey, featuring three stars to mark their third World Championship, for fans around the globe as soon as possible.’

The World Cup has seen a massive boost to sales for Adidas, who have made £349million in ‘event-related sales’ in the fourth quarter of this year. 

They report a higher demand for merchandise in this tournament to any other and say sales were up by 30 percent even before the World Cup.   

Argentina were the only Adidas-sponsored team to advance beyond the last 16 at the tournament in Qatar.

Fans are still able to purchase Messi’s name on PSG shirts as the club iteration of his kit is widely available.  

