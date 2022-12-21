Osinbajo Mourns Malami, Says He Was Good Example

•Gets excellence award from maritime workers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Sokoto prince, Dr Shehu Malami, who passed on Monday, describing him as a “good example, an inspiration to me and many others.”

Osinbajo, who spoke at the Abuja residence of the deceased, said “he was always a source of inspiration and a good example to many of us and would be sorely missed.

“Of course, we all know that he was a good example in diplomacy, (he was ambassador to South Africa). In business, he founded so many businesses (he was one of the founders of Ecobank, and in Standard Chartered Bank, he was a director). And even in the World Economic Forum, he was on the International Advisory Council.

“His impact was tremendous and I think that he will be greatly missed not just by his community and Sokoto State, but by the entire country, because his voice was a voice of authority, represented hard work and diligence, and unity for the entire country.

“At a time when our country is going through so much, it is very sad that we will miss such an important voice – the voice of brotherhood, the voice of unity. But we are happy that he didn’t just come, he came to this earth and achieved so much and he was a blessing to many including myself and I am sure many other people here.

“I just want to say that God is the one who gives life and is the only one who can determine when we will go. I pray that the Lord almighty will comfort all members of his family and preserve his memory and his legacy,” he added.

The Vice President was received by the wife, children, members of the family and associates of the late Ambassador.

Earlier, the Vice President received on a courtesy visit to the State House, Abuja, the leadership of the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA),where he lauded the efforts and contributions of workers in the nation’s maritime sector, noting their hard work over the years and steadfastness in ensuring that maritime transportation worked.

The group led by its President, Mr Adeyemi Aroyewun, had earlier presented an award to the Vice President in recognition of his contribution to the development of the sector.

Osinbajo noted that despite the challenges of operating in the maritime sector, the hard work and steadfastness of the workers was commendable.