Obaseki Signs N321.4bn 2023 Appropriation Bill into Law

•Assures Edo Vigilance Group more support to enhance security

•Warns against flouting ban on open grazing

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday signed the state’s 2023 appropriation bill pegged at N321.3bn into law after it was passed by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Signing the bill at the Government House, Benin City, Obaseki said most of the projects in the budget would be funded from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

A statement quoted the governor to have said, “The budget for 2023 is a watershed budget because as we reviewed the year 2022, we found out that we broke every record in the year 2022.

“In terms of budget performance, we hit more than 90 per cent, which is considered excellent. This means that we got more than 90 per cent of our estimated revenue of N220 billion in the finance budget for 2022.

“We also insisted and emphasised a lot more on capital expenditure than recurrent. Unfortunately, we had a very long rainy season but as you can see now, contractors are on site and work is going on in a lot of roads across the three senatorial districts of the state and some of these works will spill over into the New Year.

“More of the resources we have earned has gone into serving the people of Edo state to build infrastructure, whether road or electricity, among others that the people need so that their businesses can thrive. We have also not neglected investments in education, skills development, job creation and health. These items cut up the bulk of what we earned and spent in the year 2022.”

Obaseki continued: “Clearly, we now see that we can achieve what we are estimating for the year 2023, provided that the citizens of the state cooperate with us.

“Bulk of these projects will be funded by internally generated revenue and because of the improvement in the economic environment, businesses are thriving, particularly in the areas of construction and real estate services.

“We expect that those businesses that are doing well will pay the taxes due to them. Government is doing its best to boost the economic environment so we expect that citizens must also contribute by paying their tax revenues.

“We are going to be emphasising revenue collection in 2023 for those who are making money. We know them and have their data. We believe we will earn all what we have estimated. We are not relying solely on oil receipts from the federal government but on ourselves and our citizens. We want to assure you that every Kobo of tax revenue spent will be on capital development.”

The governor further commended the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun and other members of the Assembly for the speedy consideration of the budget.

Earlier, while presenting the bill to the governor, Onobun said the Assembly slightly reviewed the estimates upwards from the initial N320 billion to ensure equitable distribution of projects across Edo’s three senatorial districts.

“You recall that you presented a budget size of N320 billion to the Edo State House of Assembly. We looked at all you proposed and agreed that you mean well for Edo State.

“We have approved N321.4 billion. There is a slight increase of a billion naira which cuts across the three senatorial districts for roads and bridges with N400 million to Edo South, N300 million to Edo Central and N300 million to Edo North,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Obaseki, has said his government would continue to support the state’s Vigilante Security Network to enhance security in the state and ensure the protection of lives and citizens.

Obaseki gave the assurance while addressing traditional rulers, security chiefs and other stakeholders in Edo North Senatorial District, at Etsako West Local Government Council Hall in Auchi, yesterday.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Monday Osaigbovo; Commissioner for Security and Public Safety, Hon. Omololu Ojehomon, as well as Heads of Administration of the Six Local Government Areas in Edo North, amongst others.

The governor, while assuring that the government would provide more logistics support to the vigilante network to improve patrol and surveillance in the grassroots, said his administration will be working with communities that have boundaries with other neighboring states, including Akoko-Edo and Etsako-East where security is porous so as to strengthen mechanisms and strategies to secure the borders and increase security in the areas.

Obaseki said, “We will continue to provide support for our vigilante but in the immediate, we will purchase a number of motorcycles for the vigilante for patrol and bush combing. The vigilante must be supported with some stipends and logistics. I will give you a Christmas bonus for the year as each local government will get N3 million for the work you have done for this year.

“From January 2023, we will make sure we support each local government with N1 million every month to support our vigilante and report must be rendered in every Security Council meeting.

“I thank the Afamai World Congress who contributed N10 million to support security in Edo North. We will double the money and use it to support our vigilante with logistics.”

“We encourage other associations and citizens to support the state security arrangement as the government alone can’t do it. These men need encouragement to combat crime and make the state peaceful,” he added.

The governor further noted: “To have effective security, one must know those he is securing. This has given rise to the ongoing citizens’ identification exercise. Edo State citizens’ identification is tied to the national identification as our officials will visit you soon to take your details. This will help us provide adequate security for our people. If you don’t have an identity as a citizen of Edo State, your children will not be able to attend our schools, hospitals and markets. It will get a lot of push in January 2023 and needs your support.

“We thank our vigilantes, PUWOV and hunters for your efforts and services which will never be taken for granted. Our role is to organize and provide some support. From January 2023, the six commands of the vigilante in Edo North will be the first to be trained.”