NNPCL/TotalEnergies JV Unites Host Communities in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, TEPNG/NNPCL Joint Venture has continued to unite host communities of OML58 in Rivers state through several social activities conducted for the communities.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset, Mr. Guillaume Dulout, at the closing ceremony on the 2022 OML58 host communities’ football tournament held at Obite community in Egi clan, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area (ONELGA) of the state.

The 18 host communities span across five LGAs: ONELGA, Ikwerre, Emohua, Ahoada East and Ahoada West.

Speaking at the event, Dulout, said the football competition helped to reunite the communities and their youths after the disastrous flood incident that threatened the collective existence of both the company and its host communities.

Represented by the General Manager, Community Affairs, Projects and Development, Mr. Godspower Nwachukwu, Dulout said the competition was a unique project that, “has become one of the hallmarks a d testimonies of an enduring relationship between NNPCL/TEPNG Joint Venture and our OML58 Host communities.”

He announced that the relationship would be preserved, “notwithstanding the challenges we face today particularly the transition to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which has given the right to the development of the host community to the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT).”

At the grand finale of the football tournament, the Ede team in ONELGA won the golden cup in the TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, TEPNG/NNPCL Joint Venture 2022 football tournament.

The Ede football team emerged the winner in a penalty match with Obagi team, which ended with 4 goals against 2.

In the third place fixture, Okinali team won Ibewa team with three goals against two in regular match.