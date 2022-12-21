Nigerian Junior Curlers Clinch Africa’s First 2024 Youth Winter Olympics Ticket

Team Nigeria have emerged as the first African to qualify for the curling event of the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.

President of the Nigeria Curling Federation, Daniel Damola, confirmed Nigeria’s qualification for both the Mixed and Mixed Doubles events.

According to him, Nigeria’s qualification for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics was secured after the country became the sole participating team from Africa at the World Junior B Curling championship held in Finland.

He said the qualification ticket and the official notification will be sent to the Nigeria Olympic

Committee in March 2023.

“Well done, Team Nigeria youth curlers for making history again by becoming the first

African Nation to qualify for the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics. We are proud of you all and the boys’ team as well. Still we rise,” the delighted boss declared as he shared the cheering news.

Fresh from the eye-opening outing in Lohja, Finland where they

played on ice for the very first time, alongside the very best teams in the

world, the newly groomed Nigerian Junior curlers have been tipped to

ruffle feathers on ice in the years ahead.

“The beautiful thing about the whole success is that we actualised the dream using the locals, the home-based athletes and children from the grassroots. ” Mr Daniel said.

“This is a life-changing thing for all of them and basically for the country as well. For us to pull out this historic achievement using only home-based youth athletes, the first of its kind in the entire African region. I’m glad and happy. I’m

happy with the staff and management, from the cleaner to the presidency. It is a team success and I thank God for everything,” he added.

The Nigeria Curling Federation president, while noting that the recent successes have been from personal sacrifices since there has been zero sponsorship from government quarters, stated that more can be achieved if the Federation gets the needed support.

“Not minding that there was no support from anybody;

Government, NOC or sponsors, we achieved this. That means if we had sponsors, you can only imagine what we would have achieved. Like I always say, still we rise at the Nigerian curling”.

The 2024 Youth Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place in Gangwon Province, South Korea from January 19 to February 1.