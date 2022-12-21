New Policy Reduces FCTA’s N100m Annual Spend on Training



Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that its yearly staff training fund has been drastically reduced from N100 million as a result of the newly introduced Standard Operation Procedure (SOP).

The Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RCSID), Dr. Jumai Amadu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja.

Amadu said that the FCTA was spending not less than N100 million on the training of both newly employed and the existing staff before the establishment of the department and introduction of SOP.

She conceded that without SOP, the ongoing performance system of the federal government would not be achieved, adding that 70 staff across agencies and department of FCT Administration had been trained to train other staff.

She maintained her department had also completed pilot SOP for 15 departments while three departments was in the pipeline.

Amadu also noted that within the shortest time that the department came into being, other states of the federation were now understudying its operations to help them set up similar department.

While giving details of activities of her department, she noted that the RCSID received over one hundred thousand calls from the residents to log in their complaints over services providing agencies of government and private establishments within the territory.

She added that out of such 100,000 only 40,000 calls were those that directly concerned services that are provided by agencies of the FCTA.

The breakdown of the calls, according to her, showed that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, topped the list, and was followed by water board. The fires service took third place as well as demolition of illegal structures.