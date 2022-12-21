  • Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

Meet Comedian Sirone, Nigeria’s Fast Rising Internet Comedian

Premium | 21 hours ago

Nigeria and Nigerians continue to headline the world entertainment scene, with comedy remaining one of the parts of the sector the nation is reputed for globally.

One of the comedians growing rapidly in the industry is Igwe Uchenna Paul popularly known as Comedian Sirone. Originally from Ebonyi State, Sirone was born in Anambra State both in the eastern part of Nigeria

The skits released by Comedian Sirone have endeared him to millions of fans and followers across the country as he constantly shares funny skits to his over 400k followers on Instagram.

Comedian Sirone has done well for himself starting as an actor and event compere to becoming a musician and now a comedian. A graduate from the College of Education, Ebonyi, Sirone also had his secondary education at Army Day Secondary school in Ebonyi which shaped his creative side.

His comedy career began in 2010 and in 2020, he moved to Lagos when one of his funny skits went viral nationwide. Comedian Sirone has earned for himself a reputation of being regarded as one of the internet comedians in Nigeria with the highest engagement online. His unique style of outfits sets him aside from his peers.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.