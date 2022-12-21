Martinez Ready for Villa Talks after W’Cup Return

Aston Villa are set to hold talks with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez about his future heading into the January transfer window, 90min understands.

Martinez has just returned to his homeland of Argentina after leading La Albiceleste to World Cup glory, earning the tournament’s Golden Glove as a reward for his heroics.

Unsurprisingly, Martinez’s performances on the biggest stage have caught the eye of a handful of clubs and sources have confirmed to 90min that the 30-year-old is ready to speak with his current employers to discuss what the future holds.

New Villa boss Unai Emery, who arrived at the club in January, will be involved in the talks as the ambitious Martinez seeks to figure out whether he should stay at Villa Park or explore the interest his performances have generated.

Reports elsewhere have named Chelsea and Manchester United as suitors, while Juventus have also been mentioned in Italy – something Martinez’s agent was asked about recently.

“Today, there are very few teams that can afford a goalkeeper like him,” agent Gustavo Goni told Tuttomercatoweb. “But Serie A, well, why not?

“Clearly, we’re aiming high, for the Champions League.”

Bayern Munich have also been touted as suitors for Martinez following the season-ending injury to Manuel Neuer, but 90min understands that the Argentine is not currently on their shortlist.

The Bundesliga side are looking for a short-term replacement for Neuer, who will return next season and has been backed by the club to keep playing for a few more years at least, so spending big on someone like Martinez is not in their plans.

Martinez signed a five-year contract with Villa back in January 2022, giving the club plenty of negotiating power.