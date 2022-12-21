In Katsina, Atiku Pledges Security for  Farmers, School Children, Others

•Okowa: He’s the best man for the job

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



In continuation of his campaigns, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, pledged to provide security for farmers and school children as well as employment opportunities for youths and women.

He also said he would remove the controversial petrol subsidy, which could cost Nigeria up to $9 billion in 2022, a development that could plug a drain on the economy.

At the same time, the vice presidential candidate of PDP and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has described Atiku as the best man for the office of President, come 2023.

Atiku, who acknowledged that oil would continue to be key in turning Nigeria’s beleaguered economy around, said years of under-investment in infrastructure and large-scale theft had depressed oil production and brought untold misery.

“I will remove the fuel subsidy, and within the first 100 days in office, we should be able to make a decision,” he said, promising to provide a comprehensive road map on how the proceeds from the petrol subsidy removal will be invested.

The former vice president also promised to tackle the security challenges in the country head-on as well as provide employment for the youths and women.

Speaking in Katsina State, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, attended by a mammoth crowd, Atiku said all the major developments in the state was the handiwork of the PDP, as there was nothing visible to show as development from the APC government from 2015 to date.

“If you noticed all the developments in Katsina State was achieved by the PDP. The roads, university, House of Assembly, Government House and even this stadium. We have promised from the five agenda of my policy document, we will return peace and security to the fore. We will revive the economy and open all land borders in Nigeria.

“I will ensure that no businessman is arrested for carrying a bag of rice; it will not be possible. We will ensure that our children go back to the universities that were built to learn. Therefore, the people of Katsina, here are your son and we appreciate you for giving us the support and vote from the PDP from top to bottom.”

Okowa, speaking to the crowd, said, “With the challenging situation we have at the moment, we need a man that we can trust; we need a man that is experienced enough to take us out of these challenges, out of the pain, out of the poverty, out of the hunger, out of the insecurity, and that man with great experience is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“You cannot find anyone better than him in the Nigeria of today, that can take us out of the problems that we have. So, we have presented the best choice to you as a party and we urge Katsina State to go all out to vote for him. Nigeria will be better again, because with Atiku Abubakar, as from next year, there will be no more hunger in the land and insecurity will be a thing of the past.

“Our youths should prepare to work, because it is your future that Atiku Abubakar, wants to secure. Our women, you must be prepared to work because with Atiku Abubakar, your children will no longer cry of hunger and they will be able to go to school,” he stated.

National Chairman of PDP. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said, “We are not here to campaign but to thank you for this rousing welcome you’ve given us. Since Umaru Yar’adua, Ibrahim Shema, there was no 1 km road construction.

“You all know that there is hunger in the land, they tell you lies that they are going to bring change for you, so, now you have seen the change, therefore, vote for Atiku for president to bring the right change.”

He also said the PDP and its governorship candidate, Yakubu Lado Danmarke, would construct 1000 road km and even more, urging them to vote for the party.