  • Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

IMC to Meet NPFL Clubs on Wednesday for 2022/23 Season 

Sport | 10 hours ago

All twenty clubs of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been invited to an interactive meeting with the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the league.

A circular to the clubs signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations notified the clubs that the meeting would hold on Wednesday, December 21 at the Sandralia Hotel in Abuja.

The circular noted that the meeting is being convened to perfect earlier interactions with the clubs on the new season’s roadmap 

The memo read, “sequel to our previous meeting and the need to finalise our conclusions, the IMC of the NPFL wishes to invite the twenty NPFL Clubs to an interactive meeting that will finalise the way forward for a smooth running of  the 2022/23 season”

The two bodies met in November and agreed to have a final session to perfect modalities for the start of the season.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.