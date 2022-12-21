IMC to Meet NPFL Clubs on Wednesday for 2022/23 Season 

All twenty clubs of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been invited to an interactive meeting with the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the league.

A circular to the clubs signed by Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations notified the clubs that the meeting would hold on Wednesday, December 21 at the Sandralia Hotel in Abuja.

The circular noted that the meeting is being convened to perfect earlier interactions with the clubs on the new season’s roadmap

The memo read, “sequel to our previous meeting and the need to finalise our conclusions, the IMC of the NPFL wishes to invite the twenty NPFL Clubs to an interactive meeting that will finalise the way forward for a smooth running of the 2022/23 season”

The two bodies met in November and agreed to have a final session to perfect modalities for the start of the season.