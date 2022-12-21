I‘ll Deliver Democracy Dividends, Accord Party Guber Candidate Assures  Oyo Electorate





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Accord Party gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, has expressed confidence that the party would be victorious during the 2023 election in the state as it would deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

This is just as he warned that another four years of Governor Seyi Makinde, would be disastrous and anti-development.

The former Deputy Governor (Operations) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said these yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said his antecedents coupled with his 7-point agenda with the acronym, ‘SERVICE’ put him in good stead to win the election, stating that he has been able to move about 80 per cent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into his new party.

Adelabu, who was the gubernatorial candidate of APC in 2019, said he is not looking for money, name and position to become governor of a state that has had eminent statesmen at the helms of affairs, noted that Accord which is no more a marginal party has become the one to beat in the state.

According to him, “I am confident that Accord is now the party to take Oyo state to the next level with my humble self as the governor come May 29, 2023. My antecedent as the grandson of a prominent politician in Ibadanland is a big plus for me as the loss of 2019 was due to circumstance which I know would not repeat itself this time around.

“I know for sure that our 7-point agenda would deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.”

He maintained that Makinde’s performance in the last three and half years is not the best for the state, stating that he decided to run for the office of the governor in 2023 because his performance was not satisfactory.

He added that the people of the state have realised that the governor is not the best for the state, noting that the people believed Makinde should be restricted to four years.

He said: “His performance till date is not the best for us as a pacesetter state. Another four years under this government would be disastrous and anti-development.

“That is why we came out together again and say, let us give it another try. So this time, virtually everybody agrees that Seyi is not the best for Oyo State and that he should be restricted to four years.”