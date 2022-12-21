Ikoyi Club 38 Rumbles for 2022 Ultimate Golf Challenge

All is now set for the third edition of the Ultimate Gulf Challenge billed for the golf section of the Ikoyi Club 38 on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing to herald the tournament on Tuesday, the grand patron, Ultimate Golf Challenge, Femi Pedro, said 39 professional golfers from across Nigeria and West Africa would slug it out at the golf course of the Ikoyi Club.

“Thirty-nine players from Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and America would be scrambling for the N3million prize money.

It’s a unique competition because it’s just for a day in which the winner takes all. The idea is to test the doggedness, perseverance, physical and mental fitness of the players,” Pedro said.

According to the organisers, the essence of the Ultimate Golf Challenge is to promote golf and indeed golfers in Nigeria, the organisers is therefore charging other corporate organizations to join in sponsoring the tournament.

For the chairman of Ikoyi Club, Demola Mumuney, the Ultimate Golf Challenge is the kind of competition needed in the golfing arena of Ikoyi Club.

“This championship goes further than just West Africa. The challenge will portray the Ikoyi golf section well to the world,” Mumuney noted.

The chairman Ultimate Golf organizing committee, Akin Somowo said every participant would be given a token of a hundred and fifty thousand Naira, which will serve as an appearance fee.

“The Ultimate Golf Challenge is not a profit-making tournament, rather it’s our own way of giving back. We would do all we can to help golfers showcase themselves,” Somowo said.

Tournament’s Director, Kunle Olatunde, is however of the belief that by the time the challenge gets to the fifth edition it would have been raised to a PGA ranking event.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, is expected to tee-off the tournament on Thursday morning.