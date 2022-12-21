  • Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

Flood Disaster: Buhari Seeks Senate Approval for N819.5bn Supplementary Budget

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday transmitted to the Senate a supplementary budget totalling N819.5 billion for 2022 fiscal year. 

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter he addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan which was read at the commencement of plenary. 

Buhari said the supplementary budget would be financed by new domestic borrowing. 

He said the budget was to complete critical infrastructure, which has become imperative in view of the devastating flood disaster witnessed earlier this year that damaged roads in many parts of the country.

