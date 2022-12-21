Ekiti Police Arrest Four Robbery Suspects in Lagos

By Gbenga Sodeinde Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command extended its dragnet beyond the boundaries of the state to arrest four armed robbery suspects in Lagos after they had robbed a victim in the state.

The arrested suspects are Agboola Kunle (31 years), Balogun Waheed (29 years), Taiwo Islamiyya (19 years) and Adele Samuel (23 years).

They were alleged to have accosted and robbed a victim of one Suzuki mini bus and Itel phone along Aramoko Ekiti Road on 7th August, 2022.

According to a statement yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, the four suspects were nabbed by the men of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Section of the State Police Command in Langbasa area of Lagos State on 14th December, 2022.

Abutu explained that during investigation, the itel phone taken away was recovered while effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate and recover the Mini Bus hijacked from the victim.

The police spokesperson added that the arrested suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded on the matter.