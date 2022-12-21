  • Wednesday, 21st December, 2022

Ekiti Police Arrest Four Robbery Suspects in Lagos

Nigeria | 58 mins ago

By Gbenga Sodeinde Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command extended its dragnet beyond the boundaries of the state to arrest four armed robbery suspects in Lagos after they had robbed a victim in the state.

The arrested suspects are Agboola Kunle (31 years), Balogun Waheed (29 years), Taiwo Islamiyya (19 years) and Adele Samuel (23 years).

They were alleged to have accosted and robbed a victim of one Suzuki mini bus and Itel phone along Aramoko Ekiti Road on 7th August, 2022.

According to a statement yesterday  by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, the four suspects were nabbed by the men of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Section of the State Police Command in Langbasa area of Lagos State on 14th December, 2022.

Abutu explained that during investigation, the itel phone  taken away was recovered while effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate and recover the Mini Bus hijacked from the victim.

The police spokesperson added that the arrested suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded on the matter.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.