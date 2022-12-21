  • Thursday, 22nd December, 2022

Double Celebration as Ridgewell Construction Unveils Headquarters, Marks 10th Anniversary

Nigeria | 1 day ago


Mary Nnah


It was a double celebration Tuesday, December 20th as Ridgewell Construction unveiled its headquarters and celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Ridgewell headquarters in  Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Nigeria.


Ridgewell Construction Company (Nigeria) Limited was founded in January 2013 as a private limited liability company and today is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic construction companies in Nigeria.


Ridgewell used to be a single proprietor company under a different name owned by one of its present incorporators engaged in the construction of various kinds of buildings.


The company has delivered high-quality integrated construction solutions.


“Our initial focus was renovations and sub-contract work, through which we quickly gained a name for ourselves. Our success and reputation today are built on the consistent delivery of quality, speed, efficiency and overall client satisfaction”, said Babatunde Surakat CEO of Ridgewell Construction.


 Surakat is a graduate with a B.Sc in Business Management and Information Technology from the University of Plymouth United Kingdom. He has an MBA and MSc from the University of Wales, United Kingdom.


He has combined eight years of banking experience from RBS, Zenith and Stanbic IBTC. He is also a director of South Bridge Construction Company, Sureheight Logistics and Procurement Company, Cresswell Facility Management Company and Surhi Nigeria Limited. He is an alumnus of Harvard and Lagos Business School.

