Delta Pensioners Protest Non-payment of Entitlements



Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has explained why its members have had series of protest against the state government, stressing that they would not embark on any protest if their legitimate demands for payment of their entitlements were duly met by the government.



The retirees also expressed dismay at the failure of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to listen to them, claiming that the governor had refused to have a roundtable with the pensioners as he had, for years, not responded to several letters requesting for such a meeting.



The pensioners stated this while briefing newsmen at the Labour House in Asaba yesterday, noting that they could not fold their hands and do nothing while they were faced with hardship especially due to the biting inflation and unfavorable economic situation in the country today.



The union pointed out that “for almost four years now, the Defined Benefits Scheme Pensioners have been demanding in writing to meet with His Excellency (the Governor) to discuss the issues affecting the Delta state pensioners.”



In a statement, signed by the Chairman, Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Chief S.M. Savbede, the union said there were several main issues agitating the minds of the pensioners including.



They include: full implementation and payment of all arrears of 33 per cent increase awarded in July 2010, which though implemented in October was 2019 with an outstanding arrears of 99 months yet to be paid.



“The 33 per cent pension increase was granted to all pensioners across board nationwide irrespective of dates of retirement and Salary Grade Level. But in Delta State, the state government only paid pensioners who retired before year 2,000 the 33 per cent and pensioners who retired after 2000 on Salary Grade Level 01-06 were paid 20 per cent while those on Salary Grade Level 07-16 were paid 15 per cent.



“We are, therefore, pleading with His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to please have a change of mind and implement the 33 per cent pension increase awarded in July 2010 across board like other state governments in the Federation and pay us the outstanding arrears of 99 months.



“Implementation and payment of arrears of Consequential Adjustment of Pensioners monthly pay occasioned by the N30,000 Minimum Wage awarded to serving workers. The circular that approved this payment to all pensioners nationwide, took effect from April 18, 2019. As it were, the federal government implemented the said circular June 2021 and paid the outstanding arrears in two installments. For now, the Delta State Government is again in arrears of 54 months of this award.”



The pensioners stressed that the above-stated increases were their legitimate demands, adding that the pensioners go to the same market with other citizens of the state.



The Delta State Government has insisted that pensioners in the state had no reason for the frequent protests, saying the Okowa administration regularly commits over N1.5 billion monthly for payment of pension benefits to state retirees.

According to state Commissioner for Information, his finance counterpart and Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Charles Aniagwu, Fidelis Tilije and Olisa Ifeajika, respectively, the state government has been responsible in discharging its obligation to the retirees.



They said at different fora that the Okowa administration had also taken further steps to mitigate the challenges faced by local government retirees by augmenting what the 25 local government areas have for their monthly salaries, in addition to giving occasional grants for offsetting pension arrears.