CSITT: Global Finance Bodies may Suspend Nigeria over DSS Terrorism Allegations against Emefiele

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Centre for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CFSITT) has raised the alarm of looming consequences following the Department of State Services (DSS) terrorism allegations against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The secret police launched an unprovoked attack on the CBN governor following his new cash withdrawal policy.

The group, in a statement by its Director, John Dimu, said that the Egmont Group, a 164-country membership forum that provides financial units with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others, would have suspended Nigeria if the DSS had framed Emefiele for trumped up terrorism charge.

CFSITT said Nigeria risked being blacklisted by global financial bodies due DSS allegations.

The group added that the suspension of Nigeria from the group, if it happens, will be embarrassing given that the country has been suspended back in 2017 over lack of a legal framework and autonomy.

Part of the statement read: “We received with disappointment the reports of discovery of a suit secretly filed by the State Security Service wherein it accused Mr. Godwin Emefiele of terrorism financing, as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

“The allegation that the DSS embarked on this plot to remove the CBN Governor for political and pecuniary reasons is not only a huge shame but against the ethics of the Egmont Group which Nigeria is a member.

“Recall that the group had suspended Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, an arm of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after its plenary in Macao, China, on July 2, 2017.

“The group suspended Nigeria as a result of its lack of a legal framework and autonomy.

“It is quite shocking that DSS could be found being part of this illegal move. We advise DSS to focus on its mandate rather than becoming lapdogs for politicians.”