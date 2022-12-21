BuyLetLive Stands Out at The Africa Housing Awards 2022



Mary Nnah



BuyLetLive has been announced “Best Online Real Estate Portal Of The Year” at the just concluded Africa Housing Award held in Abuja recently.

BuyLetLive is an online real estate marketplace that connects people who desire to rent or buy properties with real estate agents, developers and homeowners for listed inventory in locations of choice.



The company was nominated alongside other reputable real estate platforms for the category of ‘Best Online Real Estate Portal Of The Year’ and was pronounced the winner of this prestigious award on the 15th of December, 2022 at the ceremony in Abuja.



Speaking on the recent award, the COO, BuyLetLive, Modupe Agbolahan said, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who deemed us worthy and voted us to win this award, this comes as a pleasing touch on all the hard work we have put into 2022.”



“At BuyLetLive, we believe in this simple quote “It is the things we work hardest for that will reward us the most”, as we remain committed to simplifying the property search process for home seekers in Africa by onboarding and verifying professional Agents on our platform. This commitment we believe is being recognised across the industry and we are honoured to have won a prestigious award by Africa Housing Award, one of the most credible and prestigious awards in Africa’s Housing Industry.”



“We particularly recognise the efforts of every member of the BuyLetLive team, the partnership of all our users (agents, developers, and property searchers) who use our platform to advertise properties and make inquiries on BuyLetLive.com”, Agbolahan added.



Africa Housing Awards is an annual event that celebrates and promotes excellence in the housing and construction industry. It also recognises the success of firms, individuals, teams, or companies who are setting trends in innovative construction, consistency in high industry standards, and market expansion.

Speaking further, she said, “Also, over the past week, our Co-founder & CEO, Mr. Ola Daramola was recognised by Trek Africa Newspapers, at their 9th Edition Trek Africa National Discourse and Honours 2022 as “Trek Africa Innovative Real Estate Personality of The Year.”



She noted further that BuyLetLive remains humbled and grateful to the users of its platform, its regulators, and its partners.



“We can boldly say that this is just the beginning of greatness. This is a win for us all and we intend to keep innovating our solution to serve the market and the sector better”, Agbolahan noted.