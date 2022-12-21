AbdulRazaq: PDP Out to Reverse Gains of 2019 in Kwara

. PDP guber candidate pledges good governance in 2023

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday asked electorates in the state to see the comeback bid of Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) government as another plot to draw back the state after it has been placed on a right footing by the APC-led government.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s Governorship Candidate for 2023 Polls, Mr. Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, has pledged his commitment to provide good governance that would take the state into greater height if given chance to lead the state come 2023 elections.

However, the state governor while speaking in Ilorin at the commissioning of an office donated by the former KWASSIP General Manager, Mr. Mohammed Brimah, for the use of APC Campaign Council in the state, said that “as you could all notice, those selfish politicians who ruined this state are plotting their comeback.

“Don’t mind them, they are shameless. Kwarans should not give them a chance to come back because their mission to regain power is nothing but to reverse the progress of the state.”.

He added: “Like I once said, the PDP’s comeback bid can be likened to the people who, after abusing a rented apartment and another occupant had cleansed their mess, now attempt to occupy the same house again. Will you allow them to come back?

“These people have nothing substantive to offer the state after ruling for 20 years with little or nothing to show for it.

“Some of the projects they even claimed to have executed are not theirs. We found out that those projects were rather funded by the federal government. As at last month, one of the contractors that they owed money wrote to us to remind the state government of the outstanding debt.”

He commended Brimah for his loyalty and support for the party despite his initial bid to represent his constituents at the House of Representatives at the last primaries.

AbdulRazaq acknowledged Brimah’s brilliance and how he pioneered the state safety nets (KWASSIP), whose excellent contributions he said account for the successes the state has continued to record

He also commended Yahaya Seriki for being loyal to the party and his present leadership role, adding that other members of the campaign council will soon be announced.

Director General, State APC Campaign Council, Mr. Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, for his part, said Governor AbdulRazaq was a sincere leader who not only leads by example but also gives everyone their due.

He urged all party stalwarts and the entire citizens to always reflect on the systemic failure of the PDP-led government in the state, and what is obtainable at the present, asking them to give AbdulRazaq another four years in the saddle.