2023: Katsina Teachers Vow to Deliver 500,000 Votes to Tinubu, Radda

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Primary and secondary schools teachers in Katsina State have vowed to mobilise no less than 500,000 votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and the state governorship candidate, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, in the 2023 general election.

The over 4,000 teachers drawn from across the 34 local government areas of the state, converged on the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium to show their support and solidarity for the APC candidates.

The Chairman of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Shehu Garba, who disclosed this at a rally organised by the teachers, said they would embark on massive mobilisation of votes for the APC candidates.

He said if elected as governor of Katsina State, Radda would revamp the education sector, adding: “I assure you he is going to put education its right position, as I know education is going to be his number one priority.”

Garba called on all principals and head teachers in the state whom he described as responsible and highly respected people in the society to go back to their respective communities and start massive mobilisation of votes for the APC candidates.

According to him, “And I assured you teachers in Katsina State are going to deliver nothing less than 500,000 votes to our state APC governorship candidate and our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.”

While responding, Radda acknowledged the tremendous support teachers are rendering in molding the society, adding that teachers are the agents of societal development.

He promised to establish three special schools across the three senatorial zones of the state if elected, in order to enhance school enrolment, retention and completion among children of vulnerable people.

The APC candidate, however, warned his supporters against forcing eligible voters to elect him during the forthcoming general election, saying his manifesto and leadership prowess were enough to market his candidacy.

According to him, “I swear to God, we did not call a teacher or head of school here in order to force him to vote for APC candidates, and I don’t need anybody to call someone and force him to vote me. I don’t need that.

“What I want is that the people should understand our manifesto and what contributions we can offer for the development of education, and the people should decide on what to do.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, said the achievements recorded in the sector by the APC administration can be seen from the massive infrastructural provision, prompt payment of salaries and promotion of teachers at as when due.

He explained that the state government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari has expended

N145 billion on payment of salaries of primary school teachers across the state from 2015 to date.

Charanchi said the Masari’s administration also constructed seven new schools at the cost of over N1 billion-construction of 1,350 new classrooms and renovation of 1,600 classrooms across the three senatorial zones of the state.