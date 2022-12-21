2023 Elections: Corp Members Tasked to Be Neutral

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Acting Director-General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Mrs. Christy Uba, has told corps members to show patriotism, neutral and apolitical when engaging in the conduct of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Uba said their participation in conduct of the general elections is not compulsory but voluntary, hence the need for them to carry out the duty with patriotism.

She gave the advice during the closing ceremony of the batch ‘C’ Stream 11 orientation course held at the NYSC Camp, Ikot Itie Udung, Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday.

She told corps members willing to participate in the conduct of the elections to make themselves available for proper training and sensitisation to be thoroughly equipped to carry out what is expected of them.

“This is not the first time and it is not going to be the last time corps members will be participating in general elections.

“I urge them to be neutral and apolitical during the exercise, they should make themselves available for all trainings and sensitisation to be properly equipped to carry out what is expected of them during the special assignment.

“I want them to also know that participation in the general elections is voluntary for corps members, so those willing should be prepared and carry out the duty patriotically.”

She further advised the corps members to desist from meddling in local politics as they leave the camp to integrate into the society for their primary assessments.

Uba who assured that NYSC management was committed to making adequate provisions for welfare and security, urged the corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid acts that can endanger their lives such as: attending night parties, visiting dangerous places, accepting rides and gifts from strangers.

“At all times, you should be good ambassadors of the NYSC, as well as your families and institution of graduation. Therefore, you must be wary of acts that can portray the scheme in bad light; especially, drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime and advanced- fee –fraud among other such vices,” she stated.

The acting director general lauded them for impressive report on their successful participation in entrepreneurial training in the camp, under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.