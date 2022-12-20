What Does Christmas Mean to Lawyers?

All work and no play, makes the Nigerian Lawyer a dull one. Nigerian Lawyers work in a very strenuous and tough environment, with humongous challenges and crazy work schedules, nightmarish traffic, epileptic power supply, insecurity and an infuriatingly slow paced justice delivery system. The yuletide therefore, provides one rare opportunity to unwind, with some making trips to their hometowns or holiday spots within the country and abroad. In this Special Christmas Edition, THIS DAY LAWYER asked a cross-section of Lawyers what Christmas means to them, and how they will spend this festive season which will usher in the new year. We wish everyone a very merry Christmas

Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, former NBA President – “I’ll Pray for Peaceful Election”

Christmas is a special season to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. It’s a special season to be with Family, and review the outgoing year 2022. We give thanks to God for seeing OAL through a most challenging year. We pray for a peaceful credible election process, that will usher in a good new year.

Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, former Attorney-General, Lagos State – “I Will Make Resolutions for a Vibrant Year Ahead”

Christmas and New Year is usually a time to take stock of what happened over the year, and make resolutions for a more prosperous and vibrant New Year.

It’s also time to exchange gifts, and to appreciate those who have supported you in your various endeavours, both personally and in business. It gives you an opportunity to reach out to the needy, who always require support to make ends meet.

2022 has been a mixed bag of joy and sadness, ups and downs; but we continue to thank Almighty God for his mercies, while praying for the best in the New year.

I will principally be spending time with family and friends, because those are the people who typically support you during your successes and challenges.

I wish all the stakeholders in the legal profession and Nigerians in general, a Merry Christmas and a more prosperous New Year.

Mike Igbokwe, SAN – “I’ll Celebrate Christmas and its Meaning”

Christmas means to me, the time to remember and celebrate the birth(day) of Jesus Christ, my Lord and Saviour, and thank God for sending Him to save me (and the world), and giving me eternal life because of His love for the world.

I will spend my Christmas celebrating this it’s meaning, with relations and friends. I will spend New Year’s Eve in my church program called ‘Heaven on Earth’, worshipping God, praying till new year’s day and thanking God for sparing my life to see the new year, and for all He has done for my family and I in previous years.

Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, former NBA General Secretary – “I’ll Spread Love”

The sounds of jingling bells ringing, the intensifying of the weather, the movements of birds to the south, and simultaneous movement of humans; especially Nigerians, to their respective hometowns – The Yuletide season.

Christmas is essentially, the season of love. It presupposes the willingness to expend oneself on behalf of, and for the benefit of others and the larger community. Just as Christ, the reason for this season, readily gave Himself for the betterment of mankind.

Personally, Christmas to me means more than the end of the year; it is indeed, a season where most people – by no coercion, but by sheer inspiration – feel the pressing freedom to give back to society. A season where the Christmas spirit – a willingness to share substance and happiness alike, blooms. Christmas renews hopes of togetherness. Families reunite from all over the world.

The celebration of the birth of our Lord, a time for sober reflection, but of course, also, gifting, in celebration of the gift humanity received.

Christmas is a time of gratitude and giving. A time to be grateful for life, and the opportunities that came with it over the year. It is a time to reflect on our blessings, and bless others who might not have as much; to me, it means a time to catch up with loved ones, and take stock of my personal growth over the year.

There is no better way to celebrate Christmas and New Year, but amidst family and friends. Take out time to reflect on the past year, the blessings and the lessons learnt. And, more than anything else, spread love abroad.

Sam Zibiri, SAN, Abuja – “I’ll Share God’s Love”

For me, the verse found in the Book of John, Chapter 3, verse 16, which reads, “For God so loved the World that He gave His Only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have life eternal”, best describes Christmas.

Christmas commemorates the glorious birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, which is God’s greatest and most perfect gift ever given to mankind. It affirms God’s unending love for the world, and reiterates His promise of eternal life to anyone who would believe in Him.

Christmas serves as a reminder that, just as Christ loved us by giving His life as atonement for our sins, so too must we love one another by doing good deeds, being generous, and sharing the good news of God’s love with others.

Therefore, in keeping with the essence and purpose of Christmas, I will celebrate with family and friends and share God’s love with everyone in my sphere of influence. I would also take some time out to reflect on how I can better fulfil my part, in God’s great Commandment to love one another unconditionally.

Mia Essien, SAN – “A Time to Reflect”

Christmas commemorates the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. For me, it’s also a time for reflection. I will be spending it, with my family and friends.

Ayodele Akintunde, SAN – “Less Privileged on My Mind”

Christmas is the time of the year when we remember the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. It is a special time for me to celebrate and roll out the drums, to show and tell my family that I love and appreciate them. For me, it is a time to generally make people happy, by sharing gifts and showing kindness. A time to show kindness to the less privileged and widows, and put some laughter on their faces.

I will be spending my Christmas and New Year, with my family. We will be sharing gifts and showing kindness to as many people as we can, like we do every year through our Foundation (Yinuola and Abegbe Foundation). Christmas day this year is extra special, because it falls on a Sunday, so we will be worshipping in Church on that day by God’s grace. We will also be attending several charity events, birthdays, and weddings. We will visit family and friends, and plan for the new year as a family. We will join many Nigerians to pray for peaceful elections in 2023, and the overall peace and prosperity of our great nation.

Osaro Eghobamien, SAN, Lagos – “For Me, it will be Work and Leisure”

I always spend my Christmas in Benin City, and I will be doing the same this year. Even though my parents were originally the attraction, we the children and the in-laws, intend to continue the tradition.

Christmas is obviously a time for family members to get together, and appreciate one another. Being together enables family members to tell many stories about the family, as this was the custom of my late father. So, there were always massive celebrations with extended family members and my mum’s orphanage. I intend to travel to Benin to maintain this culture, even though my parents are now of blessed memory.

This self-assured identity reinforces the strength of the family, enabling it to open itself to strangers and not feel threatened. So, in Benin, the house is open to friends, families, and cousins to celebrate the season.

I also take a lot of time out, to catch up on my legal work. This often creates some offence, as I am often isolated and accused of being anti-social. The absence of my parents, means there is no hiding place. That said, it has been an extremely eventful year, and I am looking forward to a well-deserved break.

Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN – “I Love Christmas!”

Christmas means greater joy and family reunion to me. Christmas season is so special to me, because it’s the only time of the year, you hear and sing the melodious, evergreen Christmas carols, and put up your Christmas tree and props. I love Christmas season, as I look forward to giving out and receiving Christmas gifts, hampers, greeting cards, e- Christmas cards, et al. Christmas is the season of fireworks and parties. Old and new friends come together to share sumptuous meals, and great times together. It is also that time of the year, when families come together to hold meetings, share great moments and take beautiful pictures as one beautiful family. Above all, I love Christmas, because it’s that time of the year, you watch the children go to the grotto for Santa Claus, the big shops, streets, houses and the entire neighbourhood are well lit and decorated with glistening lights and props.

I must not forget to add that Christmas is the time you hear your Pastors preach the old, ageless story of the birth of Christ! The reason for the beautiful season called Christmas!

I will be spending my Christmas with my family, staff and friends, wining, dinning, dancing and going to the movie houses. I will also be spending my Christmas attending parties with fellow learned friends of the Silk, and cooking for my family. It’s loads of fun and party time, this Christmas. I’m spending it all here in the great, fun packed city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Same is applicable for the new year, 2023 with a rider that I will spend my new year’s eve in Church, as it is my family tradition. Need to have some time for sober reflection, to thank God for the gift of life, and pray for greater grace and blessings.

Professor Abiola Sanni, SAN – “Beyond its spiritual dimension, it promises to be a crowded fun-filled family day”

Christmas means everything to me spiritually, Christianity being the foundation of my faith. It is the remembrance of the birthday of Jesus Christ, who was born to die for the redemption of our sins. It is still symbolic, even if the 25th of December may not be his actual birthday.

I like the buzz during the festive period, the red colour, the decorations, different colours of Christmas trees, glittering lights, among other things. This particular Christmas, falls on a Sunday. I will attend the Church Service with my household, and return home to receive few guests. We will generally lounge around the home, eat, drink, watch films, play table tennis and of course, watch the World Cup final. By the grace of God, beyond its spiritual dimension, it promises to be a crowded fun-filled family day. We are not likely to retire to bed, earlier than midnight. In a twinkle of an eye, Boxing Day is here.

Benson Igbanoi, Abuja – “I’ll Show Love in Gift Giving”

To me, Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. It is about how God demonstrated His unconditional love to mankind, which includes my humble self, thereby giving me the gift of redemption and salvation, full and free. In that process, God gave me love, joy and above all, hope.

Therefore, Christmas offers me an opportunity to show the love of God to fellow human beings, and the less privileged. In that regard, it goes beyond exchange of gifts, eating and drinking. The critical issue is, of what use is Christmas to me if I fail to understand and appreciate the Christ behind the mass. My joy at Christmas comes from a deep and personal reflection, on the reason for the season. Jesus (Christ) is the reason for the (mass) season. That message does not change, from year to year.

My Christmas will start with a sober reflection, on the very essence. I spend time and resources to reach out to others, not just through giving of gifts and material things, but through sincerely thinking about others, spending selfless quality time where we forgive, take stock of what is important, and graciously endeavour to become a better version of myself. I will in my own small space, let others come to the knowledge of the saving grace and power of the person we are celebrating His birthday. For that reason, on Christmas day and New Year’s day, I will observe a fast in a personal retreat to enable me achieve the goals aforementioned.

Anthony Aikhunegbe Malik, SAN – “It’s a Season of Loving and Giving”

I consider Christmas, to be a season of loving and giving. As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who was “given” to us by our Father because He “loved” us. So, we reciprocate this gesture by loving and giving to people.

Therefore, Christmas is the season to remind those that I love that, indeed, I truly and deeply love them, and to do so by spending quality time with them and giving thoughtful gifts.

Additionally, Christmas is a season for charity to people who require and deserve a helping hand.

The Christmas and New Year holidays, will be spent with my family. They afford the opportunity to catch up on all the moments I have missed, because of the nature of my job.

Merry Christmas, and a prosperous new year to everyone.

Ikechukwu Uwana, NBA Lagos Chairman – “Looking Forward to Christmas Carols”

Christmas is a time for me to reflect on God’s love for mankind. Christ took the flesh of man, to ensure that mankind is redeemed from sin and the ploy of the devil. Essentially, this is what Christmas means to me.

I look forward to taking the time off the busy work schedule of 2022, to spend quality time with my family and loved ones. My wife and daughter, are waiting for this time out. I am also looking forward to the Christmas carols, and other events that herald this season.

Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, Chairman, NBA Benin Branch-The Lion Bar – “Heading to Calabar with My Family”

Christmas means a whole lot to me, beyond the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, our Saviour and Redeemer.

It connotes a joyful season of love, forgiveness and hope. The whole world looks forward to Christmas, a period and moment that ignites a very different feeling of excitement usually characterised by visits, travels, exchange of gifts and of course, pure merriment, which is peculiar to not only the days preceding the 25th of December, but goes into the new year. The common cliche that “every day is not Christmas”, aptly describes the unique moment only for the unique occasion. Succinctly put, its ‘Joy to the World’.

Myself and family had planned to spend the Christmas in England where my adult kids reside, but the inclement weather this time around obliterated all of that. Our hotel booking has been concluded for Calabar our Christmas destination this time around, we have been there some years past though.

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Abuja – “I’ll take Time Off Work”

Christmas is a period we Christians, celebrate the birthday of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. It is a period of sober reflection, when I examine how I fared and impacted lives throughout the year.

I intend to spend the festive season, which provides an opportunity to take some time off work, pause and reflect, to spend quality time with my family.

It is a period of Thanksgiving to the Almighty, for sparing our lives, and praying for peace to return to our land. I will also seize the opportunity of the work break, to plan, re-strategise, and set goals for the new year.

Here’s wishing all my friends, fans, followers, and well wishers Merry Christmas celebrations and a prosperous new year ahead.

Jefferson Uwoghiren, Benin City – “I’ll Have a Massive Barbeque”

Christmas means different things to different persons. It means more than I can express, because it is both spiritual and filial.

On the spiritual side, it’s about redemption and hope for humanity. It’s also about thanksgiving; giving thanks for the unceasing beneficences and benevolence of God in our lives, and of different persons God used and is using to add value and blessings upon our lives. Springing from this awareness, feeling and appreciation, is the roll call of joy. In it, is the contradictory ambivalence of missing and mourning my late father, and thanking God for the joy of having my siblings and kids around me, in good health and in grace.

When I was young, I joyously looked forward to the usual Christmas rice and chicken, because my share of the family meat is usually big and inflated. Then, I dreaded the sun setting and heralding the end of Christmas festivities, because of the inexhaustible family visits we embarked upon around the city.

Today, I give God all the glory for making everyday glow like Christmas. So, this Christmas I’m going to have a massive barbeque for my family and friends, with some of the more Ethnic and Chinese culinary delights. I’m going to, God willing, spend time to celebrate with my children, and thank them for being good.

Ike Okpaluba, London, UK – “It’s My Lazy Time to Break Away from Work”

Christmas is a special time of the year, when I spend time with my wife and kids.

Christmas is also my lazy time with a break away from work, and I spend time planning for the next year, and taking stock of my achievements for the year.

Jay Jones, Benin City – “A Time to Take Stock”

Well Christmas means a whole lot to me: A time to take stock of how I fared all through the year and plan for the year ahead, not forgetting that it’s a period to take a break from my ever busy schedule, and spend more time with family and friends.

I will most definitely be spending it with my family and friends, resting and hanging out sometimes.

Chioma Kate Unini, Publisher, thenigerianlawyer – “A Time to Celebrate the Homeless”

Christmas is a special season to celebrate. It is a period to share love, with those around us. It’s also a time the birth of the homeless should be celebrated in every home, and we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most. Christmas holds all time together.