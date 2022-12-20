Police Neutralise 12 Bandits in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



In a daring joint operation, Bauchi State Police Command neutralized no fewer than 12 bandits including their Kingpin known as Madaki Mansur, responsible for terrorising Alkaleri Local Government of the state and other neighboring states of Taraba, Plateau and Gombe.

This was disclosed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil in a Press release yesterday to newsmen Monday in Bauchi.

According to the release, “On the 19th December 2022 at about 0230hrs, a joint operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/kidnappers in four different hideouts, Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest.

“Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives which left 12 of the kidnappers neutralised while others were subdued, dislodged, and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camp”

“Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation. Meanwhile, the Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate,” the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the attack on Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state has risen to 39 following the discovery of 11 more corpses.

Earlier reports had put the number of deaths at 28, with several people reportedly missing.

A source in the area said the 11 corpses were discovered in bushes while others died of injuries sustained during the attack.