Oyetola’s Aide Hits at Fasure over Osun’s Debt Profile

The media aide to former governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Ismail Omipidan, has described as reckless and unguarded, the statement on Osun loans’ liquidation credited to Mr. Sola Fasure, media adviser to a former governor of Osun and current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

This is as he challenged Fasure to produce records of the purported liquidation of the loans Aregbesola incurred, when he was governor of the State.

Responding to the claim by Fasure that loans Aregbesola incurred from 2013 to 2017 had been liquidated, Omipidan, who described the claim as unfortunate said, this was not the first time Fasure would be dishing out lies on behalf of his principal, insisting that he lied with reckless abandonment.

“Fasure should know that the EFCC is a responsible agency and a discerning one at that. Therefore, they know facts from fictions. They will know, who did what and when. This is where I find his call on the EFCC as not only irresponsible, and unguarded but reckless.

“Fasure and his co-travellers are merely trying to exploit the raging political reality to spew lies to the public. His statement has further confirmed our position that they are working in cohort with the Adeleke and the PDP. This, further explains why the PDP government cleverly avoided publishing the dates the loans were procured.

“I challenge Fasure to publish details of how the loans were purportedly liquidated for the members of the public to analyse. Again, I want to reiterate that we never took any loan before or after the July 16 governorship election as being alleged by Fasure and the PDP.

“I have gone this whole hog to show that the allegations against my principal are unfounded,” Omipidan added.