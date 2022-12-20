Nsukka Traditional Rulers Hail Ugwuanyi on Infrastructure Devt

•Back PDP guber candidate, others in 2023 polls

Traditional rulers of the nine autonomous communities that make up Nsukka Town, yesterday said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was the first leader in the history of the state to bring modern amenities such as street and traffic lights, township stadium and good road networks, among other numerous development projects to the area.

The royal fathers said Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, went further to establish in Nsukka Zone, a specialised medical university and second university exclusively owned by Enugu State Government, the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State.

In a statement, they expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for showing Nsukka the light of the day in spite of the state’s limited resources coupled with the nation’s economic and security challenges, assuring the governor that the people of the town would deliver him overwhelmingly in the forthcoming general elections to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The traditional rulers also assured the governor that the people of Nsukka Town would massively deliver the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai, the party’s candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Vita Abba, and the candidates of the PDP for Nsukka West and Nsukka East constituencies, Hon. Amos Amadi Agbo and Mrs. Christiana Onah, respectively.

Speaking when Nsukka Town people organised a grand reception for their son who is the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Walter Ozioko, the traditional ruler of Owerre Nsukka Autonomous Community, Igwe Felix Emeka Ugwu, on behalf of the monarchs, stressed that what Ugwuanyi, who graced the event did for their people were numerous.

Ugwu said Ugwuanyi, “gave us street lights, traffic lights, good roads and a new befitting stadium which no past governor in Enugu did for us.

“And we are saying that Nsukka will give you bulk votes; we will deliver you in Owerre Nsukka; we will deliver you in Ihe, we will also deliver you in Nkpunano; we will deliver you in Nru and other places.”

In his welcome address, the President General of Nsukka Town Union, Chief Ishiwu Joe Onyeke, who reiterated the endorsement of the people of Nsukka Town to vote massively for Ugwuanyi, Mbah and other candidates of the PDP, disclosed that they honoured the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Ozioko “in recognition of his giant strides in the development of the council area.”

Other speakers at the event including the representative of the Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Festus Onogwu; former Commissioner for Finance, Enugu State, Mrs. Vivian Eze; former leader of Nsukka Legislative Council, Celestine Ogbu, the President of Nsukka Youth Association, Onyekachi Omeje, Amadi and Ozioko, all spoke in the same vein, re-echoing Ugwuanyi’s numerous laudable achievements in Nsukka zone and beyond and reassured him that their people will vote for him, Mbah, and other candidates of the party in the state.

They maintained that Ugwuanyi had garnered rich legislative and executive experience as a former ranking member of the House of Representatives and serving governor, stressing he will bring more remarkable developments to Nsukka Zone if elected as a senator in 2023.

In a related development, the founder of Power and Victory in Christ Ministry, Nsukka, Dr. Kan Ebube Muonso has predicted victory for Ugwuanyi, Mbah, Abba and all other candidates of the PDP in Enugu State at the polls.

Describing Ugwuanyi as “a good man and a good governor,” the prophet revealed that “he (Ugwuanyi) is the only governor who took over the seat of leadership and remembered the youths,” adding that “he is a man who doesn’t stay quiet when he sees someone crying; he must do what will make you to stop crying.”