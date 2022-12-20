  • Tuesday, 20th December, 2022

N1 billion Water Project: Minister, Others to Lead Conversation in Benue State

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Folalumi Alaran

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu is among dignitaries expected to lead the conversation at the launch of a N1 Billion community water project in Atlo-Ijaha, Oglewu, in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue state.

Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Chief Mike Okibe Onoja, will also be present in his capacity as Chief Launcher.

The launch also aims to honor Madam Alice Igbe Oklobia, an important figure in Idoma music. The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on December 29, 2022.

The Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Agaba Idu, Elaigwu Odugbo Obagaji John, is the Father of the Day, and an oil expert named Engr. Frances Adakole Olo will serve as the chairman.

