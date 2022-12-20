Goza Lagos Plans Classy Soft Opening

Christmas is about to get super interesting in Lagos as one of the new hottest nightspots, Goza Lagos, a luxurious resto-lounge located in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, roll out the drums to celebrate its grand entry into the hospitality scene just in time for the festive season.

Goza Lagos, a former house of shores VI has been completely remodeled and transformed into a luxurious haven designed to cater for the high society including corporate titans, decision-makers and the diaspora clients. Described as a breath of fresh air in the Lagos dinning space, Goza Lagos offers a totally new dinning experience complete with utmost service delivery.

The lavish offering-which is set to open its doors of luxury dinning on December 22, 2022 includes international cuisines, fab interiors and other entertainment services for food lovers that will flock to take in the luxurious interiors. Other attractions for the grand opening includes the launching of a viral photography brand known as Royalty Pics owned by timeless lifestyle company.

The strictly table reservation soft opening would be spiced with a special guest list of a few selected worthy socialites. And that’s not all, also on the list of exciting lineup include top Nigerian djs of international repute warming up to keep the groove on throughout the soft opening party. Timeless lifestyle company will raise the bar with the grand opening event ranging from Goza Lagos billionaire brunch to other classy lifestyle balls. The icing on the cake is the valet parking structure designed to give all customers the VIP welcome. No doubt, Goza Lagos is set to become a favourite of high society in Lagos.