Gombe Gov  Promises Sustainable Devt as APC Rounds off Kwami Campaign Rally

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has promised that his administration will continue to take measures that will improve the lots of the people and provide opportunities that will engender human capital development for sustainable growth of the state.

The governor gave the assurance during a campaign rally in Kwami West axis of Kwami Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign train traversed through the LGA where it was greeted by supporters in the area.

The campaign team held rallies in Bojude, Gadam, Komfulata and Kwami Wards and also visited more than 10 communities in western Kwami LGA.

The governor also cited the 1000-hectre

Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park project being undertaken by his administration and the recently inaugurated Kolmani Integrated project as part of measures put in place to absorb the teeming youths of Gombe State and bringing economic prosperity to the people.

At the event, Yahaya said: “Our resolve is for our people to live a well secure life with prosperous economy and social security. We shall continue to bring development to the doorsteps of the common man.”

Speaking at Bojude, the governor said he was confident that APC will have a sweeping victory in 2023 because of the trust people have in the party, adding: “We made promises in 2019 and you are all witnesses that we have fulfilled our promises.”

He recounted some of the development projects his administration executed in the area to include construction of

Jarkwami-Wuro Burno-Tsangayari-Malari-Garin Alkali-Jarkwami-Daniya Road, the ongoing construction of Bojude-Dirri Road of about 10km, construction of 42km Tappii-Kalajanga-Alagarno-Dinawa-Damba Barde-Abuja Bula-Girgam-Shongo Sarkin Yaki-Gombe Road, establishment/rehabilitation of healthcare facilities in every ward, constructions of schools among others.

He also promised more development projects in the area when reelected in 2023, saying: “Development is a continuous process; we will construct more drainages and take other measures to prevent flooding, construct more roads and bring more development projects.”

The governor also visited Dirri to inspect the ongoing construction of 10km road that links the village with Bojude, assuring the area of speedy completion of the project for the benefit of the community.

At Gadam Ward, the governor expressed confidence that APC would have a sweeping victory in the area courtesy of the achievements of his administration, promising to consolidate on the first term records.

Yahaya also promised to construct the road linking Kwami with Malam-Sidi, the headquarters of the LGA, to reduce administrative challenges and bring economic and social prosperity to the people of the LGA.

Also, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council in Gombe State, Zubair Muhammad Umar, and the state Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaka Gwamna, called on the people to shun the shenanigans of the opposition parties and vote for APC candidates at all levels, assuring the people of more dividends of democracy.