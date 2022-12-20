Gender Violence: ‘Watch Each Other’s Back’, Nneji

The immediate past Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs Philomena Nneji, has urged women to “watch each other’s back”. She made this remark, following the end of the 16 days activism against gender based violence. Nneji said that the 16 days activism should serve as much as possible, to amplify the voices of women against all forms of violence and abuse.

The 16 days activism is an international event held between November 25 to December 10, to “walk” against vices, such as domestic violence and any form of abuses against women and the girl child.

The campaign theme for the 2022 16 days activism was tagged “Unite Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls”.

According to Nneji, as the 2022 event has come to an end, women must now ensure that they sustain the tempo of the campaign, so as to put an end to gender abuses.

“We must not stop being a collective voice; but, rather, amplify our voices especially on the issue of gender violence.

“The struggle continues, and definitely, we will not loose out; so for our women, we must continue to say something when we see something especially watching our sister’s back on this issue of violence.

“This is one of the ways to ensure that cases of violence are reduced to the barest minimum.

“By the time we are a voice and show support for our fellow women, then we could save someone on death row.”

According to Nneji, it is alarming to note that even some women in the Police Force also experience cases of violence, adding that, a continuity of the struggle is important to rescue the gender.

“As women, now is the time to keep resounding the campaign to end gender-based violence”, she said.