Frank Calls on Buhari to Call DSS to Order over Alleged Plot to Arrest Emefiele

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Department of State Services (DSS) and other conniving officials to order and halt the alleged plot to arrest and illegally force the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, out of office.

Frank, in a statement issued Tuesday, said while he was neither a friend or fan of Emefiele or the present administration, he would not fold his arms and remain quiet when a grave injustice was about to be meted out to any Nigerian because an injury to one is injury to all.

While reacting to allegations made by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Frank said such gestapo tactics employed by the DSS against judges of the Federal High Court and Supreme Court in the past must be condemned by all well meaning Nigerians.

He said: “I call on all well meaning Nigerians to resist a repeat of this type of injustice and inhumanity in our nation. If any government official has been found to violate certain aspects of our laws, let the rule of law be followed in redressing any such infraction.

“Why would any group of people want to remove someone who is trying his best to give some sort of credence to this government — that has failed in all aspects of good governance. It is not only sad but an attempt to worsen the current situation that we are in as a country.

“Is the government trying to play an ethnic card? This brings to mind what happened to the former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, and the former Acting DG of the Department of State Services, Seiyefa. Both were removed unceremoniously.

“Many key people under this government have been said to have purportedly committed various illegalities and none has been treated like the way Emefiele is being treated. I will never fold my hands and watch when injustice is being perpetuated against any Nigerian.”

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, however, alleged that members of the present government are part of the plot.

He stressed that Emefiele had suddenly become a persona non-grata, obviously because of his recent policy on the redesigning of the naira, not minding that this policy was to help fight corruption and looting that has become endemic under this All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Frank added: “The current government knows that they cannot win any election except through vote buying. Hence, he is no longer in their good books.

“I am, therefore, using this medium to caution the DSS and their cohorts in government to desist from this illegality for which they have purportedly procured an illegal court order to mask their sinister intentions.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the DSS and other conniving officials to order in order not to heighten the already heightened security situation in the country at this critical time.”