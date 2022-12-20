Awalite Unveils a New Hospitality Destination in the Heartland of Southeast

Nigeria’s indigenous and renowned hospitality brand, De Heavens Hotels Group has unveiled a newly built and magnificently finished hotel in the heartland of the southeast and capital of Anambra state, Awka.

The Sixty rooms of breathtakingly equipped accommodation comprise units of well-furnished and luxurious suites for families, visitors, and guests.

The facility which seats on a ten plots piece of land in the Anambra state capital boasts amazingly well-designed interiors and exteriors with international standard furniture, bedding, and fittings. The kitchen is well-equipped for local and continental dishes offering exceptional home-away-from-home experiences to traveling guests and holiday-seeking visitors.

Speaking on the hotel project, the Chairman of De Heavens Group, Chief Chijioke Awalite (Gburugburu) hinted that the idea of citing the facility in Awka was to bring home the global standard experience which De Heavens Group is known for and make such an available experience to everyone visiting Awka and wanting the same standard like a 5-star hotel anywhere.

He noted that the hotel is equipped with well-furnished 60 bedrooms, an Olympic size swimming pool, adequate parking space, free wifi service, well stock bar with internationally renowned brands, and a lounge with clubhouse, outdoor bar, and a 500-capacity event center for weddings and conferences as well as adequate security for guests and visitors plus car hire service for tourists, amongst other exciting features.

De Heavens Hotels Group is one of Nigeria’s leading hospitality brands with a presence in all leading Nigerian commercial cities with exceptional service to guests. The newly built hotel in Awka will follow the same standard for which the group has excelled in every market where it has a presence, says Chief Awalite who is a versatile hospitality developer.