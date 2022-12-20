Autochek Gets NBLA Recognition for Auto Financing Support  

Autochek, the automotive technology company has been recognised for making car ownership more accessible and affordable across Africa. The company has been named the Mobility Finance Platform of the Year at the 2022 Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA).

Commenting, Senior Vice President for West Africa at Autochek, Mayokun Fadeyibi, said, “we are excited to receive this award on behalf of the Autochek marketplace and Autochek Financing Services as recognition of the work we are doing to drive the penetration of automotive financing in Nigeria and across Africa.

“We believe there is a great opportunity to catalyse more prosperity in our automotive sector and we look forward to enabling more of these opportunities for consumers, vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders in the sector.”

Launched in 2020, Autochek is driving the penetration of auto-financing across Africa, enabling more consumers and businesses across North, West and East Africa to access financing solutions to purchase their desired vehicles.

In less than two years of operations, the company has worked with more than 70 financial institutions and more than 2,000 dealerships to process more than 80,000 car loan applications. Leveraging the vast reach of its online marketplace, the company originates auto loans powered by data analytics that makes it easier for financial institutions to offer credit to consumers.