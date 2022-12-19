Why Lab Grown Diamonds Make A Better Engagement Ring

Finally deciding to tie the knot with your partner has to be one of the most magical days of your life. It’s when you decide you want to spend the rest of your lives together until you’re old and gray. But before you get to the amazing part of your life, you still need to get down on one knee and propose to your partner, ideally with an engagement ring.

An engagement ring usually includes a single stone diamond to emphasize its meaning. When you check for online stores like Diamonds On Richmond, you might be surprised to know that there are now two kinds of diamonds you can purchase: natural and lab grown. While natural diamonds are a popular choice, going with the latter could be a better option for your ring. Below are some reasons lab-grown diamonds make a better engagement ring:

They Are Ethical

One of the biggest benefits of lab-grown diamonds is that they’re considered an excellent alternative for ethical engagement rings. You’ve probably heard horror stories and facts about how a natural diamond is sourced. It usually involves unethical diamond mining and how the miners are harshly treated. If you don’t want to support this practice because you cannot keep a blind eye after knowing that people are losing lives just to source natural diamonds, then going with lab-grown ones would be a better option. This way, you can still get the shine you want without risking other people’s lives and affecting innocent families.

A lab-grown diamond, from the name itself, is sourced and created inside a lab. This means it doesn’t risk anyone else’s life because workers are completely safe and not exposed to any harsh and harmful environmental factors. This is a good alternative if you’re not supporting companies that practice unethical diamond mining.

They Are More Affordable

Since natural diamonds are more challenging to acquire because people need to dig deeper into the cave, they can come at a higher price. Miners also need to be careful with how they dig, as they should try to preserve the stones’ beauty and avoid any damages to them. With the effort put into sourcing natural diamonds, they’re more expensive as expected. Luckily, since lab-grown diamonds are sourced through a lab, which eliminates the unessential expense of mining, they can be a more affordable option.

A lab-grown diamond is cheaper, making it a great for everyone. Choosing this option lets you have a diamond ring without having to dip into your wedding funds.

They Look The Same

Lab-grown and natural diamonds are actually the same material, so you can guarantee that they look exactly the same as they have the same brilliance. Unlike moissanite, which is also a great alternative to diamonds, they don’t have a rainbow-like shine; they only give off a bright shine, making them look fancier and more natural. Both lab-grown and natural diamonds look exactly the same from every inch and angle. They are identical in terms of color, shine, cut, and clarity.

They Are Real Diamonds

Even if lab-grown diamonds aren’t naturally sourced, they’re still considered real diamonds. When you take a closer look at their appearance and sturdiness, they look exactly the same as real diamonds and have a hardness level of perfect 10. This means nothing can break them unless they’re bumped into another diamond harshly. By choosing lab-grown diamonds, you can get a real diamond right in your hands without paying for a natural diamond’s price while also freeing yourself from the conscience of agreeing with unethical diamond mining.

They Are Easily Accessible

Since you need to mine deep to naturally source diamonds, you cannot expect that they’d be easy to find. Chances are, the ones that are easily found on the surface have already been harvested, forcing people to dig deeper to get another fresh batch for jewelry making. Luckily, with lab-grown diamonds, you don’t have to worry about any diamond shortage. All the manufacturers need is to have access to a diamond lab, and they should be able to produce their own diamonds within six to ten weeks. In comparison, a natural diamond takes one to three billion years to develop naturally.

Because people can easily produce lab-grown diamonds, you can expect more jewelry stores to have quick access to them. This means you don’t have to do thorough research to look for a store that offers a collection of natural diamonds—there are plenty of stores that use lab-grown diamonds available for customization or purchase.

They Have Better Clarity

Since lab-grown diamonds are created inside a lab, the surroundings can be controlled, which affects how they can look. A more controlled environment can produce better clarity, resulting in a more brilliant shine. There’s nothing more beautiful than having a diamond ring that shines like the star right on your partner’s hands. If your partner is into something shiny, sparkly, and fancy, then going with a lab-grown diamond ring would be the perfect choice. You can even use them for your wedding bands if you want to keep up with the shining theme.

They Are Classy

While some engagement rings use colored stones or odd-shaped pieces, there’s something about the natural look of the engagement ring that makes the entire piece look romantic and divine. As using a diamond would always be the best option, going for a lab-grown material can be a great way to keep the classy design. You’d be surprised how many people are looking for lab-grown diamonds for jewelries that are works of art.

Takeaway

Choosing a lab-grown diamond for your engagement ring is an excellent option for you and your partner. Apart from the ethical advantages, lab-grown diamonds are more affordable than natural ones. Well, they’re still diamonds, just produced differently. If you’re looking for a cheaper way to source diamond rings, then going with lab-grown ones may be your best decision, that is, after your decision to put a ring on it.