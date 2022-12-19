  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

UBA Rewards 66 Customers With N22.7m, Promise Bigger Savings Promo

Nume Ekeghe

In its continuous bid at encouraging a saving culture, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded its loyal customers with cash prizes worth N22.7 million in cash prizes at its savings promo.

The bank also has assured its loyal customers that the Super Savers draws will be better and bigger in 2023.

The UBA Bumper Savings Promo is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria, and customers only need to open a UBA Bumper account and save a minimum of N5,000 in a month to qualify and domiciliary account holders too with a $100 dollars in multiples for qualification.

The draw which held at UBA’s head office over the weekend was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission who were present to ensure transparency and accountability. 

Head of Retail, Digital and Transaction Banking,  Sampson Aneke, while speaking said the bank is happy with the enthusiasm shown by teeming customers of the banks and promised that the 2023 edition of the Super Savers draws will see more wins by the customers and that there will be regular quarterly draws where sumptuous prizes will be won by the customers.

He said, “What we have seen was that people appreciated the draws and that is the most important thing. When the promo was going on, people were actually responding positively. And when you see what your customers want, you can only do it better so that more people will enjoy it. 

“Today we rewarded about 66 people and next year, we are going to have almost three or four times that budget of those who are going to be rewarded because we started the project midway in the year, but now next year, we will have full-blown 12 months to do various campaigns.”

