Radio Advertising to Double Revenue By Q2 2023 with RadioAdSpread.com

Emma Okonji

Following the launch of RadioAdSpread.com, a web-based digital platform for radio advertisement booking, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tunji Idowu has said the platform will help radio stations across Nigeria have unlimited access to the digital world and also double its revenue generation by the second quartr of 2023.

Idowu who spoke at the launch of RadioAdSpread.com in Lagos recently, said: “The world has gone digital and we want to use digital technology to double revenue of radio advertising in Nigeria by the second quarter of 2023. The web-based app will provide unlimited access to radio advertisers and radio stations to meet their target audience and make more money, while marketing companies outside of Nigeria that wants to advertise in Nigeria can do so with ease, using the RadioAdSpread.com platform. Radio advertisers within Nigeria can reach all radio stations across the country, using the app and that will help radio stations generate more revenue. Aside revenue generation, the platform also helps to manage inventories for radio stations.”

Presenting a paper titled: ‘Radio Advertisement Gone Digital: Nigeria Leads The Way’, the Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN), Mr. Guy Murray Bruce, said while digital marketing has become increasingly important in recent years, radio advertising remained effective way to reach a large audience and create an emotional connection with potential customers.

President, Media Independent Practitioner Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Mr. Femi Adelusi, who spoke on the topic: ‘Technology Adoption To Automate Media Buying Process’, said MIPAN would support the innovation behind the RadioAdSpread.com and commended the dogged efforts of the team to bring the platform to reality.