Qatar 2022 Milestones

· This was only the second World Cup final to see both sides score a penalty after the 1974 clash between Germany and Netherlands. It was also the first ever showpiece to see both sides score at least three goals.

· Argentina have won the World Cup for a third time, 36 years since their last triumph in 1986. Only Italy (44 years from 1938 to 1982) have ever had a longer gap between winning two World Cups.

· Each of the last three reigning champions to reach the World Cup final failed to win that final, with France joining Argentina in 1990 and Brazil in 1998 in doing so.

· Argentina have won more penalty shoot-outs than any nation in World Cup history, with this their sixth such triumph. They are the third nation to win a World Cup final shoot-out after Brazil in 1994 and Italy in 2006.