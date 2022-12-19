  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

Oyebanji:  Divert Your Birthday Gifts for Me to Charity Homes

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has urged friends, family, well-wishers and the public to halt any plan they might have for his 55th birthday slated for December 21.

Oyebanji in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said he wouldn’t want any birthday gift, newspaper advert, gathering or party in commemoration of his birthday, instead of advert placements, gifts or parties, the governor said anyone willing to celebrate with him should make donations to the less privileged children in the state.

Specifically, he said such plans should be converted to gifts and support to schools for the physically challenged in the three senatorial districts of the state-School for the Deaf, Ikoro-Ekiti; School for the Blind, Ikere-Ekiti; and School for the Mentally and Physically Challenged, Ido-Ekiti.

He said financial and material gifts sent to these schools by his friends and well-wishers would be a more appreciated birthday celebration for him, adding that the country is at a point where citizens should make deliberate efforts at reaching out to the less privileged.

The Ikogosi-Ekiti born Oyebanji, a former university lecturer-turned politician, will be 55 on December 21, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.