NEMSA: Concrete Electric Pole Manufacturers Grew from 21 to 143 in Six Years

*Agency says 10,692 power projects certified fit nationwide

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) at the weekend revealed that in the six years spanning between 2016 and 2021, the number of concrete electric pole manufacturers in the country rose from 21 to 143.



Electric poles are major equipment needed for the distribution of electricity to Nigerian homes by the Distribution Companies (Discos) and could cause considerable loss of lives and property if substandard ones are deployed without vetting.



Managing Director/Chief Executive of the agency, Mr Aliyu Tahir, who also doubles as the Chief Electrical Inspector of the federation, who spoke during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, also stated that out of the 15,931power projects presented for inspection, 10,692 had been certified fit for use by NEMSA.



He added that although electricity had become a necessary part of everyday life, it was also associated with hazards from which injuries, fatalities, equipment damage, and unscheduled down time could arise.

For safe, reliable and sustainable electricity supply, Aliyu stated that it was paramount that the associated hazards were effectively mitigated, leading to the development of technical standards, regulations and codes enforced in Nigeria by NEMSA.



During the period under review, the NEMSA chief executive noted that the organisation monitored 12,114 existing networks and power systems nationwide while over 3,255 electrical installations at factories and hazardous installations had been inspected by NEMSA.

“There has been a significant increase in the total number of manufacturers of electric concrete poles certified in Nigeria. It has risen from 21 in 2016 to 143 in 2021,” Aliyu added.



According to him, other achievements during the period, included the establishment and inauguration of the first meter generation museum/gallery at the national meter test station, Oshodi, Lagos, while the inauguration of those in Kaduna and Port Harcourt are being awaited.

Furthermore, Aliyu stated that NEMSA embarked on the certification of meter manufacturers in Nigeria and increased the category of certification schemes of electrical installation personnel.



These new categories, he said, included personnel on renewable energy installation, electricity metering installation personnel, electrical technical personnel certification.



On its role in vetting the just-imported transformers by the federal government in collaboration with Siemens, the NEMSA chief executive, explained that it has been involved in the entire process.

“From the inception of this programme, NEMSA has been involved. We are part of the team that reviewed the technical specifications of these electrical materials and equipment before they are now allowed to be brought into the country.



“And we are also going to inspect them and certify them before they are finally energised across the country,” Aliyu stressed.

He noted that NEMSA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and will be meeting with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as part of its inter-agency efforts to curb the importation of sub-standard electrical products.



Aliyu said over 4,000 structures had been disconnected from electricity supply for various breaches.

NEMSA, he pointed out, also undertook the Nigerian National Accreditation System (NINAS) certification process and launched the task force on monitoring/ evaluation of existing networks to stem the use of substandard electrical materials and equipment.



Aside from conducting a roundtable for legislature, judiciary and other stakeholders on the enforcement of technical standards, regulations and mandate of NEMSA, Aliyu explained that NEMSA embarked on the training of 18 electrical engineers on renewable energy in collaboration with Germany’s GIZ.

“We are building synergy among staff and between the agency and the external stakeholders in accordance with NEMSA Act, 2015, part 2 section 6(b) which empowers NEMSA to collaborate with other relevant government agencies to ensure that all major electrical materials and equipment used in NEMSA are of the right quality and standard.



“This singular effort has resulted in a synergy framework that has led NEMSA into vital collaborations with such agencies like the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), petroleum regulatory agencies and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).



He emphasised the need to continue to create awareness of the mandate of NEMSA, stressing that despite the challenge of inadequate funding, the agency plans to build or acquire its permanent headquarters in Abuja, having been operating from a rented building for eight years.

Aliyu further stated that plans were underway to create more inspectorate field offices in all states in Nigeria to provide the agency wider coverage across the country.