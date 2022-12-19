Market Trends Int’l Organises Conference



Market Trends International (MTI), A social and market research organization that has been operating in Nigeria and other African Countries for more than 30 years.



The Organization held a conference at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel on the 16, December 2022. The aim of the event is to provide market research based on current happenings in the Nigeria. The focus of discussion cut across politics, insecurity health, economy and unemployment.



The Chairman and Founder Market Trends Groups, Dr. Jo Ebhomenye, said that MTI is one of the pioneer market research agencies in Nigeria and has affiliations with world leading market research bodies including ESOMAR, NIMRA, MRS, AMA, and AMRA.

He further stated that MTI has the most in terms of technological know-how to execute research projects within a short time frame

Based on a current opinion poll survey conducted Nationally in Nigeria by Market Trends International, Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has the highest rating to be the next president of Nigeria, with 44% of the respondents indicating they will likely vote for the former governor of Anambra State in the upcoming Presidential elections.



When asked on how they would classify their results based on age range of people; The Data Lead; Mr Quadri Lawal said the organization does not classify the results based on age range alone but on some many demographics like employment, religion, education etc.



Meanwhile, Mr Quadri Lawal stated that MTI’s platform for data collection allows clients to have access live data as field work is in progress and they are able to stream qualitative live interview to any part of the world. Our data entry and analysis are done in-house using Quantum and SPSS programmes,

The Research Executive for MTI ,Miss Chizoba Imo, added that the insecurity rate is the most sort after issues that is at the hearts of many Nigerians and Nigerians would want the next president to pay urgent attention to insecurity. She said “People think its economy but research shows that. Insecurity (46%), Collapsed Economy (20%) and Unemployment (18%) Asuu Strike (7%) Poor Electricity (3%) Well-equiped Health Facilities (2%) Good Motorable roads and flooding have (1%). With the research conducted insecurity should be number one on the next President list.



Miss Chizoba while speaking on the business sectors covered by Market Trends International;She said, “We cover vast business sectors like Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCGs), financial services , technology and telecommunications, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Media, Agriculture, Services and Furnitures/House Hold Appliances”



The conference came to an end and The Chairman (MTI) Dr Ebhomenye, have the closing remark by encouraging Nigerians to be interested more in research and reach out to MTI on any questions they may have based in data regarding any aspect of the society as MTI has the capacity, technology and experience to provide quality based research.