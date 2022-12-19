Magic Messi Becomes First Player to Score in Every Stage of Tournament

Lionel Messi broke another footballing record as his goal in Sunday’s thrilling final win over France saw him complete the feat of scoring in every World Cup stage.

The 35-year-old attacker scored in the 23rd minute after Angel di Maria went down in the France box, with Messi making no mistake from the spot as he sent goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Argentina went on to double their lead before being pegged back to 2-2 by a late Kylian Mbappe brace which forced extra-time. Messi scored his second of the night in added time before Mbappe complete his hat-trick to force a shootout, which Argentina won to secure their third World Cup triumph.

Messi started the journey to his scoring record with a goal in the group stage against Mexico. He then bagged a third tournament strike in Argentina’s round of 16 win over Australia.

Messi then completed his remarkable journey against France on Sunday as he opened the scoring in the World Cup final.

His 13 goals and eight assists over five World Cups means Messi has also had more goal involvements in the tournament since 1966 than any other player.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner also shattered another record on Sunday as he became the World Cup’s all-time appearance maker having started the final against France in Qatar.

Argentina’s superstar captain Messi, leapfrogged Germany World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus, with Sunday’s showdown in the Middle East marking his 26th tournament appearance.

Matthaus captained Germany to glory in Italy in 1990 having fallen short in two previous finals.