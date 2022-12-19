Kogi Unveils E-Services for Effective Tax Administration





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has unveiled its E-Tax services with commitment to improve tax system and serve the tax payers better.

The Acting Chairman of KGIRS, Mr. Salihu Sule Enehe, made this known while speaking at the unveiling of Kogi State Tax Service Charter at the Revenue House in Lokoja at weekend.

Enehe explained that it has become imperative to deploy current technology for tax administration in Kogi State to enable the tax payers to enjoy KGIRS activities.

He pointed out that the introduction of E-Tax would improve tax administration in Kogi State, adding that tax payers could access services from the internet without stress.

He added that in the past three months, the KGIRS has keyed into E-Tax services and the state has already started to reap from the technological device, stressing that the tax payers are also benefitting tremendously.

Among the E-Tax services are E-Tax Clearance Certificate, E-payment, E-Receipting, E-Filing and E- Tax portal.

These measures would enable the tax payers to access their status, payment filing, getting tax clearance certificate and payment receipts through internet.

He said: “The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service was established in 2017 as the sole revenue collection agency of the state government (in accordance with Revenue Harmonisation Law of 2017 to replace the old Kogi State Board of Internal Revenue).

“The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service was mandated to ensure maximum compliance with tax laws in order to warrant a sustainable revenue stream for the state government.

“The service recognised the importance of establishing closer partnership with taxpayers, and has put forward this charter as a clear statement of our commitment to deliver quality service to taxpayers. In our quest to improve our services we welcome feedback and comments through e-mail, SMS-or WhatsApp messages.”