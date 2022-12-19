ICT Media Chiefs Unveil  Foundation to Drive Advocacy

Top information, communication and technology (ICT) media practitioners have launched a foundation known as Cloud Network Foundation (CNF), to drive advocacy for skills acquisition and capacity building among youths . CNF will also push for policy that encourages local content in ICT development in Nigeria.

The foundation is worried that, among others, policy direction and implementation in the country has primarily neglected local content development and the creation of the requisite skills and enablement for Nigeria’s teeming youth to excel in the ICT ecosystem.

Chairman of CNF, Mr. Abimbola Tooki, who remarked at the body’s inaugural meeting, said Nigeria has so much untapped potential that, when harnessed by the provision of the right policies and strategies, could replicate another Silicon Valley in California, the United States to Bangalore in India.

“We can move from a consuming nation to a producing one in a few years in the ICT ecosystem, and over 20 million of our youths can be lifted out of poverty every year if they have the right information, guidance, enabling environment and skills at their disposal if we take the right steps,” Tooki said.

He said if the government prioritised ICT infrastructure into public service delivery to promote growth-oriented policies, it would be easier for all tiers and arms of government to collaborate to pull Nigerians out of poverty.

He added that CNF promises to provide an influential voice for stakeholders in the media, business community and government on the benefits of ICT in economic growth and national development.

It will also promote multidisciplinary collaboration and interdisciplinary initiatives on ICT to foster the creation, usage and sharing of knowledge in the fields of ICT for national development.

Also speaking , Vice Chairman of the CNF Mr. Don Pedro Aganbi, said industry stakeholders should look forward to the foundation’s resolve to ensure a more active ICT industry in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the CNF announced in the statement that as the election produced the Chairman and Vice Chairman, the group also elected the following other officials: Olubayo Abiodun (Secretary); Ufuoma Emuophedaro, (Treasurer) and Ayo Makinde (Publicity Secretary).

Aganbi said CNF would ensure that all operators wake up to their responsibilities of delivering quality services to Nigerians, while fostering a friendly environment for all.

Other members of the fully registered non-political, non-religious and non-profit organisation include award winning and pioneering ICT journalists such as Mr. Aaron Ukodie, Mkpe Abang, Bayero Agabi, Bunmi Idowu, Enyi Moses, Ken Nwogbo, Shina Badaru, Biyi Fasoyin, Tayo Adewusi, and Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, among others.

The CNF stated that it will also work with educational institutions at all levels in advancing the usage and adoption of ICT in learning and educational endeavours, and providing an effective voice for stakeholders in the media, business community and government on the benefits of ICT in economic growth and national development.

It will also promote research in diverse segments of ICT, develop professionals in ICT Journalism, and promote multidisciplinary collaboration and interdisciplinary initiatives on ICT to foster creation, usage and sharing of knowledge in the fields of ICT for national development.