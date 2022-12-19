Gunmen Attack Two Kaduna Communities, Kill 28, Raze Houses

John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 28 people have been killed in an attack on Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that among those killed were a man, his wife and son.

Several others were said to be missing while many houses were reportedly burnt.

A community leader in the area told THISDAY in a telephone chat that the attack occurred on Sunday at about 11pm and lasted for over an hour.

He said there is serious tension in the communities as angry youths were insisting that they be allowed to go into the bushes to search for those missing.

The community leader, who pleaded anonymity, said he counted eight corpses when he visited Malagun 1 Monday morning.

“I personally saw eight corpses myself this morning in Malagun 1.

“I also counted up to six burnt houses before some youths started to protest and I left immediately because I didn’t want to be caught in any fracas.

“But the report that is reaching me now is that 21 corpses were picked in Malagun 1. Some people are still missing. Nobody knows where they are.

“It is possible that they could have ran to some other houses or to the bushes for safety,” he said.

According to him, “Women were crying following the killing of their children or husbands.

“I know somebody whose father, mother and brother were killed.”

He added that the police and operatives of the joint task force had been deployed in the affected places.

According to agency reports, the Council Chairman of Kaura LGA, Mathias Siman, confirmed the incident but could only confirm the killing of seven people in Sokwong community.

The attacks came barely five days after three people were killed in a similar manner in Malagum 1.

The council chairman said almost all the houses in Sokwong community were completely razed to the ground by the terrorists, adding that he was yet to confirm the killings in Malagum 1.

The council chairman called on residents of the areas to remain calm as security agencies were being deployed to carry out investigation into the attacks.

However, the speaker of Kaura I Legislative Council, Atuk Stephen, according to reports, confirmed that 22 people were killed in the attack on Malagum 1, while eight were said to have been killed in Sokwong.

Atuk described the killings as barbaric and called on the federal government and security agencies to redouble their efforts in curtailing renewed killings in the area.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile phone was switched off.